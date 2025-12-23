Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available.
Las Vegas, NV, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SKIZEES MUSIC, the independent label operating under Momentum Enterprise Inc. (Creative Division), announces the release of “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES),” the debut single from new modern R&B artist Naiheem Lee.
“Rockstar” opens with Naiheem’s signature guitar tag, then flips into a chantable, anthem-style hook that keeps the R&B swing but carries a rock-sized lift and hip-hop swagger. Built for late nights and live stages, the record introduces Naiheem’s guitar-led lane with real energy.
Naiheem Lee blends emotional vocals, electric guitar, and street-raised wisdom into cinematic records under SKIZEES MUSIC. His sound sits at the intersection of modern R&B, soul, blues, and rock — a lane the team calls “soul-rock.”
Credits: Written by Naiheem Lee; Produced by SKIZEES MUSIC; Recorded at SKIZEES Sound Lab (Las Vegas, NV).
Listen (one-stop): https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/naiheemlee/rockstar-feat-skizees
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1E86uj7dsmG6GnwZebAS9r
Press assets (bio, cover, photos, credits — no music):
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0732/0521/9633/files/Public_press_kit_ZIP_link.zip?v=1766225468
For the full bundle with private playlist/audio assets, email press@skizees.com.
Media Contact:
SKIZEES MUSIC (Momentum Enterprise Inc.)
press@skizees.com
Contact
Momentum Enterprise IncContact
Michael Munerlyn (SKIZEES MUSIC)
702-353-2407
https://skizees.com/pages/skizees-music
Artist page: https://skizees.com/pages/naiheemlee
Direct (artist): naiheem@skizees.com
SKIZEES MUSIC Press Kit (PDF) — Naiheem Lee + Label & Sound Lab
5-page press kit PDF with artist announcement, official links, label + Sound Lab overview, partnerships, and boilerplate bios. For editorial reference.
