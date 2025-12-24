White Fox Ventures (AWAW) Accelerates Turnaround Strategy, Strengthening Foundation for Shareholder Value

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC: AWAW) reported meaningful third-quarter progress following a comprehensive corporate reset under new CEO Mark Jones. The Company has exited its prior operating model and implemented a disciplined turnaround strategy focused on asset value, governance, and execution. Management believes these initiatives are gaining traction, supported by increased valuation and the launch of a new investor-focused website to enhance transparency and shareholder engagement.