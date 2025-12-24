White Fox Ventures (AWAW) Accelerates Turnaround Strategy, Strengthening Foundation for Shareholder Value
White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC: AWAW) reported meaningful third-quarter progress following a comprehensive corporate reset under new CEO Mark Jones. The Company has exited its prior operating model and implemented a disciplined turnaround strategy focused on asset value, governance, and execution. Management believes these initiatives are gaining traction, supported by increased valuation and the launch of a new investor-focused website to enhance transparency and shareholder engagement.
Atlanta, GA, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC:AWAW), a diversified holdings and venture development firm specializing in the acquisition, restructuring, and scaling of undervalued and distressed companies, is excited about the third quarter accomplishments and corporate reset under new Chief Executive Officer Mark Jones.
The Company believes its turnaround strategy is gaining traction as reflected in the increased value it has seen. White Fox Ventures has discontinued its prior operating approach and initiated a reassessment of its corporate structure, operations, and management framework. The launch of the company’s new website represents the initial step in White Fox’s ongoing commitment to transparency and improved shareholder communications. As previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, The CEO has outlined a revised direction for the Company, and management believes the implementation of these plans will strengthen operational focus and build shareholder value. “I am excited about the new direction and commitment to create shareholder value” said Mark Jones, CEO of White Fox.
The Company’s Chief Operating Officer Walter Miles stated, “I am confident about the implementation of the Company’s strategy. Members of the leadership group have successfully turned around and disrupted multiple industries, applying a disciplined model in restructure and repositioning underperforming businesses. While there are no assurances that all phases of the strategy will be implemented successfully or result in increased shareholder value, we believe these efforts are meaningful and will have an impact.”The Company will continue to provide investor information, updates, and disclosures through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public reporting channels.
Safe Harbor Statement:
There are matters discussed in this media information that are forward looking statements within the meaning of Rule 175under the Securities Act of 1933, Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Such statements are only forecasts and actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, refer to White Fox’s most recent annual report and accounts and other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly, or revise, forward looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Contact
White Fox Ventures, Inc.Contact
Mark A. Jones
336-462-7417
whitefoxventuresinc.com
