Breaking the Chain: California Estate Planning Firm Launches Accessible, Flat-Fee Living Trust Service
Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp., a California estate planning law firm, has launched a new flat-fee service to make living trusts more accessible. The service provides a complete legal package designed to help clients avoid the state's costly and time-consuming probate process, offering a predictable alternative to traditional legal fees.
San Diego, CA, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp., a California estate planning firm, today underscored the critical importance of proactive estate planning for every family with the introduction of a new, accessible service. The firm's offering, "The Legacy Lock," provides a complete living trust package for a transparent fee of $800, addressing the foundational legal need to protect a family's assets and legacy.
This initiative comes at a time when many individuals overlook estate planning, often underestimating its necessity or perceiving it as complex. The firm aims to demystify the process, emphasizing that without proper documentation, state law dictates asset distribution—a scenario that rarely aligns with personal wishes and can create significant hardship for loved ones.
"The reality is that estate planning isn't just for the wealthy or the elderly; it's a fundamental step for any adult with assets or dependents," stated Leeran S. Barzilai, founder and principal attorney. "Our $800 service is designed to make this vital protection attainable, providing families with the clarity and control they deserve over their life's work."
Why Every Family Needs a Comprehensive Plan
The firm outlined the universal risks of operating without a will or trust. In the absence of these documents, an individual's estate enters the probate process, a mandatory public court proceeding. Probate often results in substantial costs, with court fees, attorney fees, and executor commissions diminishing the estate's value. The process is also notoriously slow, frequently taking nine months to over a year to conclude, leaving beneficiaries in financial limbo during a period of grief. Most critically, without explicit instructions, California’s intestate succession laws determine asset distribution, which may exclude partners, close friends, or charities the individual wished to support.
"A will is a necessary start, but for many California families, a living trust is the more robust solution," Barzilai explained. "While a will provides instructions, it does not avoid probate. A living trust, however, acts as a legal container for your assets, allowing them to pass directly to your beneficiaries privately and efficiently, without court intervention. It also provides mechanisms to manage your affairs if you become incapacitated, which a will cannot do."
Detailed Service Offering for Foundational Protection
The $800 "Legacy Lock" package is engineered for estates of moderate complexity. It includes a custom-drafted revocable living trust, a pour-over will that captures any overlooked assets into the trust, durable powers of attorney for financial decisions, and advance healthcare directives. This suite of documents collectively addresses the key vulnerabilities families face: incapacity planning, probate avoidance, and the clear articulation of final wishes.
Integrating Estate Planning into Broader Financial Health
The firm positions this service as the essential first pillar in a holistic approach to legal and financial well-being. "We see clients navigating various life challenges, from personal injury recoveries to business ventures," Barzilai noted. "Securing those hard-earned assets for your family's future is the final, critical step in any financial journey. This trust service isn't about an end—it's an act of ongoing stewardship and love for the living, ensuring peace of mind and preventing family conflict."
About Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp.
Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp. is a California law practice dedicated to making foundational legal protection accessible. The firm provides comprehensive counsel across estate planning, wills, and trusts, as well as personal injury, employment law, and civil litigation, serving as a steadfast advocate for clients through their most pressing legal challenges.
About Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp.
Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp. is a California law practice dedicated to making foundational legal protection accessible. The firm provides comprehensive counsel across estate planning, wills, and trusts, as well as personal injury, employment law, and civil litigation, serving as a steadfast advocate for clients through their most pressing legal challenges.
Categories