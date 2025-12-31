NJ MED Announces 2025 Final Rankings of the World's Best Education Systems in Support of UN Sustainable Development Goal 4
South Korea once again leads the world in delivering a comprehensive and high-performing education system, demonstrating exceptional outcomes across all educational levels.
Washington, DC, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED, a non-governmental organization with Special Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and a committed partner in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) – Quality Education, today released the World Top 20 Project's final rankings of the world's best education systems for 2025.
The World Top 20 Project, an initiative of NJ MED, evaluates and ranks education systems across 201 nations based on key indicators including early-childhood enrollment rates, primary and secondary school performance in math, science, and reading, high school graduation rates, and college completion rates. These rankings serve as a vital tool to monitor global progress toward SDG 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.
"South Korea once again leads the world in delivering a comprehensive and high-performing education system, demonstrating exceptional outcomes across all educational levels," said a spokesperson for NJ MED. "These rankings highlight nations that are setting the benchmark for educational excellence while underscoring the urgent need for continued investment and reform in systems worldwide to achieve the United Nations' ambitious goals."
2025 World Top 20 Education Systems Final Rankings:
South Korea
Japan
Germany
France
Slovenia
Sweden
Italy
Finland
Netherlands
Poland
Ireland
Lithuania
Mexico
Norway
United Kingdom
Belgium
Russia
Latvia
Czech Republic
Argentina
The World Top 20 Project continues to provide transparent, data-driven insights to policymakers, educators, and stakeholders, fostering international collaboration to elevate education standards globally.
For more information on the rankings or the World Top 20 Project, visit worldtop20.org. To learn about NJ MED's work in support of SDG 4, contact NJ MED at support@worldtop20.org.
About NJ MED New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) is dedicated to improving educational outcomes for underserved communities and monitoring global education progress through initiatives like the World Top 20 Project, in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
