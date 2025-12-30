Nicole E. Miller to be Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Winter 2026 Issue
Hudson, FL, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicole E. Miller of Hudson, Florida, will be featured in a full-page article in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine.
About Nicole E. Miller
Nicole E. Miller is the CEO of Miller Workforce Solutions, LLC. With more than 27 years of experience in human resources across complex healthcare settings - including acute care hospitals, surgery centers, and physician practices - Miller is known for her leadership development programs, executive coaching, employee engagement strategies, and her focus on aligning people initiatives with business goals. Her expertise extends to talent acquisition and retention, change management, conflict resolution, and organizational effectiveness.
"The results speak for themselves. Clients are building stronger teams, improving retention, and creating cultures where people and performance move in the same direction," said Miller. "The most rewarding part is seeing leaders step into their full potential — confident, supported, and able to inspire those around them."
In addition to her work in human resources, Miller is also the founder of Reel Nauti Enterprises, a brand offering sea-inspired apparel, accessories, and fishing gear for ocean enthusiasts. Woman-owned and rooted in a love of the water, Reel Nauti aims to foster an inclusive community of people who appreciate the ocean lifestyle, with a commitment to quality, eco-conscious products, and marine sustainability. Miller plans to expand this brand while continuing to mentor and inspire women through public speaking, with a focus on helping others overcome obstacles and work toward their goals. She is dedicated to leaving a lasting positive impact by uplifting communities and supporting women’s growth.
Miller earned an M.P.S. in human resources and employment relations from Penn State and a B.S. in business administration, specializing in management and organizational development, from Mount Olive University.
When she is not working, Nicole enjoys fishing, boating, traveling, cooking, and exercising.
For more information, visit https://millerworkforcesolutions.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
