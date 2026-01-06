LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ Launch Environmental Intelligence Platform

LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ proudly announce the launch of their integrated agricultural intelligence platform, delivering cutting-edge environmental insights to plant identification and agricultural applications. By leveraging proprietary on-device AI models and real-time data from federal and state environmental monitoring networks, the platform empowers developers with hyper-local, privacy-preserving agricultural intelligence at rapid response speeds.