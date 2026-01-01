From Startup to $100 Million: Bravenly Global Marks Five Years of Rapid Growth
Bravenly Global, a premium health and wellness company founded in 2020, has surpassed $100 million in sales in 2025, reaching a historic milestone just five years after launching from its founders’ living room during the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a people-first mission, the company continues to grow its national presence while focusing on long-term impact beyond revenue.
Tampa, FL, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bravenly Global, a premium health and wellness company founded in 2020, has surpassed $100 million in sales in 2025, marking the first time in company history the brand has reached nine figures in a single year. The milestone comes only five years after the company launched from its founders’ living room during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring Bravenly’s rapid growth and expanding national presence.
Founded by Aspen and Brent Emry with a mission to create high-quality wellness products supported by a people-first business model, Bravenly has experienced sustained momentum driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a growing community of wellness advocates across the United States.
“Reaching $100 million in sales is an incredible milestone we once dreamed about, but this isn’t the finish line,” said Aspen Emry, Founder and CEO of Bravenly. “By keeping courage, integrity, and impact at the forefront of our business, we are building something that goes beyond revenue. We are changing lives, and that will always be the ultimate goal.”
The $100 million milestone follows closely behind the company’s recent recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, where Bravenly ranked No. 6 in Consumer Products nationwide and No. 118 overall.
In 2025, Bravenly Global accelerated its growth with several notable product launches, reinforcing its position within the competitive wellness space. New releases included Bravenly Adapt™, a stress-support supplement formulated to help the body adapt to daily physical and mental demands; Bravenly Mighty Mix™, the company’s first product in its children’s wellness category; and a new chocolate flavor of its top-selling protein-collagen blend, Bravenly Fit Fuel™. Each launch reflects Bravenly’s commitment to innovation, quality sourcing, and meeting the evolving needs of modern families.
Alongside product expansion, Bravenly Global scaled its operations to support increasing demand. In 2025, the company expanded its corporate warehouse footprint to improve fulfillment speed and efficiency. During the same period, Bravenly doubled its corporate staff, creating new jobs and strengthening its presence within the local community. These developments support long-term scalability while maintaining the company’s high standard of service.
“Sustainable growth requires constant evolution,” said Brent Emry, Co-Founder and COO of Bravenly. “Innovation is embedded in how we develop products, support our team, and strengthen the community around our brand.”
Looking ahead, Bravenly is focused on expanding its reach while continuing to elevate wellness offerings and create meaningful community engagement.
Founded by Aspen and Brent Emry with a mission to create high-quality wellness products supported by a people-first business model, Bravenly has experienced sustained momentum driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a growing community of wellness advocates across the United States.
“Reaching $100 million in sales is an incredible milestone we once dreamed about, but this isn’t the finish line,” said Aspen Emry, Founder and CEO of Bravenly. “By keeping courage, integrity, and impact at the forefront of our business, we are building something that goes beyond revenue. We are changing lives, and that will always be the ultimate goal.”
The $100 million milestone follows closely behind the company’s recent recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, where Bravenly ranked No. 6 in Consumer Products nationwide and No. 118 overall.
In 2025, Bravenly Global accelerated its growth with several notable product launches, reinforcing its position within the competitive wellness space. New releases included Bravenly Adapt™, a stress-support supplement formulated to help the body adapt to daily physical and mental demands; Bravenly Mighty Mix™, the company’s first product in its children’s wellness category; and a new chocolate flavor of its top-selling protein-collagen blend, Bravenly Fit Fuel™. Each launch reflects Bravenly’s commitment to innovation, quality sourcing, and meeting the evolving needs of modern families.
Alongside product expansion, Bravenly Global scaled its operations to support increasing demand. In 2025, the company expanded its corporate warehouse footprint to improve fulfillment speed and efficiency. During the same period, Bravenly doubled its corporate staff, creating new jobs and strengthening its presence within the local community. These developments support long-term scalability while maintaining the company’s high standard of service.
“Sustainable growth requires constant evolution,” said Brent Emry, Co-Founder and COO of Bravenly. “Innovation is embedded in how we develop products, support our team, and strengthen the community around our brand.”
Looking ahead, Bravenly is focused on expanding its reach while continuing to elevate wellness offerings and create meaningful community engagement.
Contact
Bravenly GlobalContact
Kate Martin
800-537-5301
bravenlyglobal.com/
Kate Martin
800-537-5301
bravenlyglobal.com/
Categories