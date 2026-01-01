From Startup to $100 Million: Bravenly Global Marks Five Years of Rapid Growth

Bravenly Global, a premium health and wellness company founded in 2020, has surpassed $100 million in sales in 2025, reaching a historic milestone just five years after launching from its founders’ living room during the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a people-first mission, the company continues to grow its national presence while focusing on long-term impact beyond revenue.