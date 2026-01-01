New Online News Outlet, Homer Independent Press, Launches in Homer, Alaska
A grassroots effort in Homer, Alaska, launched a new community newsroom. On Jan. 1, 2026, the Homer Independent Press will debut at HomerIndependentPress.com, offering weekly reporting centered on the people, issues, and everyday life of the southern Kenai Peninsula. Residents organized after realizing the town risked losing meaningful local journalism. The first free edition launches New Year’s Day with sections on news, community, arts and culture, sports, opinion, and public notices.
On Jan. 1, 2026, the Homer Independent Press will debut at HomerIndependentPress.com, offering weekly reporting centered on the people, issues, and everyday life of the southern Kenai Peninsula. Residents organized after realizing the town risked losing meaningful local journalism. National consolidation had thinned local coverage, replacing original reporting with generic content that didn’t reflect community realities. Homer’s citizens chose a different path.
The nonprofit NZP4H (No Zombie Newspapers for Homer) recruited veteran Homer journalist Michael A. Armstrong as founding editor. Recently retired from the Homer News, Armstrong returned because his commitment to truthful local journalism aligned with the mission. He will mentor emerging reporters and rebuild a local newsroom focused on factual, ethical reporting. “I put my heart and soul into journalism before I retired,” Armstrong said. “And now I’m putting my heart and soul into the Homer Independent Press.”
The organization represents more than 30 volunteers who believe strong journalism strengthens civic dialogue and helps lower polarization. Clear editorial guidelines emphasize accuracy, fairness, transparency, open corrections, and reporting without fear or favor. The newsroom is committed to strict adherence to the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics.
Board President Scott Waterman said, “I want our community press to be something everyone who lives here can count on to give us facts, news, and events that happen in our town. We will leave opinions on the editorial pages.”
Homer City Council Member Donna Aderhold added: “I want to see improved coverage… so that residents understand what is happening in local government, how it may affect people’s lives and the ways the public can engage to make their voices heard.”
The first edition launches New Year’s Day with sections on news, community, arts and culture, sports, opinion, and public notices. Subscriptions are free. As Board Secretary Karen Wuestenfeld said, “A strong local newspaper matters — to our town, and to democracy itself.”
The founders believe Homer deserves local, independent journalism rooted in respect, accountability, and community connection. homerindependentpress.com/
Contact
Homer Independent PressContact
Michael Armstrong
907-299-3469
homerindependentpress.org
Michael A. Armstrong, Editor
Michael Armstrong
907-299-3469
homerindependentpress.org
Michael A. Armstrong, Editor
