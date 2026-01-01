New Online News Outlet, Homer Independent Press, Launches in Homer, Alaska

A grassroots effort in Homer, Alaska, launched a new community newsroom. On Jan. 1, 2026, the Homer Independent Press will debut at HomerIndependentPress.com, offering weekly reporting centered on the people, issues, and everyday life of the southern Kenai Peninsula. Residents organized after realizing the town risked losing meaningful local journalism. The first free edition launches New Year’s Day with sections on news, community, arts and culture, sports, opinion, and public notices.