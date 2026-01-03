Suffolk OB/GYN Welcomes Board-Certified OB/GYN Dr. Tatiana Ambarus
Patchogue, NY, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Suffolk OB/GYN, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce that board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Tatiana Ambarus has joined its growing team of dedicated providers. Beginning January 5, 2026, Dr. Ambarus will see patients at 214 E. Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772, where she will provide compassionate, comprehensive OB/GYN care to women throughout the community.
Dr. Ambarus offers a full spectrum of obstetric and gynecologic services and is known for her patient-centered approach, clinical excellence, and commitment to women’s health across all stages of life.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Ambarus, a highly accomplished and experienced OB/GYN, to our OB/GYN division and the NY Health family,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, DO, Chief Medical Officer of NY Health. “Her dedication to high-quality, compassionate care aligns seamlessly with our mission and strengthens our ability to serve the Patchogue community.”
Dr. Ambarus earned her medical degree from Libre University School of Medicine in Colombia and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. In addition to her extensive clinical background, she has held numerous leadership and teaching roles, including OB/GYN Clerkship Director and Assistant Program Director at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where she played a key role in resident education and patient safety initiatives.
“I am honored to join Suffolk OB/GYN and New York Health,” said Dr. Tatiana Ambarus. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships with my patients and providing thoughtful, individualized care that supports women’s health, wellness, and confidence at every stage of life.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ambarus, please call (631) 473-7171 or visit nyhealth.com.
