The College Investor Releases 2026 Rankings of the Best Online Stock Brokers

The College Investor released its 2026 rankings of the Best Online Stock Brokers, based on a national survey of 600 U.S. investors, hands-on testing, and product analysis. With commission-free trading now standard, the rankings focus on research tools, long-term investing support, and platform reliability. Fidelity earned the top spot, followed by Charles Schwab, Robinhood, Vanguard, and SoFi.