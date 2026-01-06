Martin Bv Enters the "Cool" Era
Trondheim, Norway, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martin Bv's listeners on Spotify has more than doubled over the past month as his anticipated upcoming album nears release later this year.
"For Victory" The first single of his upcoming album "Cool" hit streaming services the January 1, 2026 and is already one of his most popular songs.
In typical Martin Bv fashion, a new short story will accompany the album, published on his website, with a self recorded audio book feature for his fans.
A playlist titled "Cool Prelude" is also present on his spotify profile, with some of his previous songs, the new singe, and an omnious description reading; "Strength gathers as the tower falls, four heroes nearly complete, ordered by the gods. One man stands trial, as his labour befruits. The born shall rise in cool."
Martin Bv is a Norwegian Techno artist, who uses A.I technology to assist with his craft. He started out with West Side of Town in 2024, and continued throughout 2025 with the albums "Just Outside of Town" and "Tomorrow Morning," and is now preparing to release his 2026 album "Cool."
Martin Berg Vines
004797326187
https://martinbv.com/
