Kim Turner Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Center Conway, NH, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kim Turner of Center Conway, New Hampshire has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the power/utility field. Turner will be featured in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women recognized for excellence in their industries.
About Kim Turner
Kim Turner owns Turner Septic which provides septic pumping, septic inspections, riser installation, and tank location services to the areas of Madison, Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Fryeburg, Maine, and beyond.
As one of only five women who own septic businesses in the United States, Turner is a trailblazer in a historically male-dominated sector. She is recognized for disrupting the industry through her innovative use of social media and the implementation of new technologies. She is Tik-Tok famous for educating while entertaining, with over 29,500 followers. Her commitment to advancing the field is further demonstrated by her regular participation as a speaker at conferences, where she educates fellow industry leaders. Turner is also a podcast guest on Ladies Kickin' Ass, Pumper, and more, and an advocate for making the trades, especially septic, a fun place to work with long-term career potential.
Turner holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice and is a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology, expected in 2026.
In addition, Turner is a fierce hockey player who travels the world playing on a women’s team.
For more information visit Turner Septic Services | Septic Pumping & Inspections | Conway, NH & Fryeburg, ME
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Kim Turner
Kim Turner owns Turner Septic which provides septic pumping, septic inspections, riser installation, and tank location services to the areas of Madison, Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Fryeburg, Maine, and beyond.
As one of only five women who own septic businesses in the United States, Turner is a trailblazer in a historically male-dominated sector. She is recognized for disrupting the industry through her innovative use of social media and the implementation of new technologies. She is Tik-Tok famous for educating while entertaining, with over 29,500 followers. Her commitment to advancing the field is further demonstrated by her regular participation as a speaker at conferences, where she educates fellow industry leaders. Turner is also a podcast guest on Ladies Kickin' Ass, Pumper, and more, and an advocate for making the trades, especially septic, a fun place to work with long-term career potential.
Turner holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice and is a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology, expected in 2026.
In addition, Turner is a fierce hockey player who travels the world playing on a women’s team.
For more information visit Turner Septic Services | Septic Pumping & Inspections | Conway, NH & Fryeburg, ME
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories