Amanda Nowlin Named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Winston-Salem, NC, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) has named Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina as a Featured Member. Nowlin was selected for this honor based on her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and nonprofit work.
About Amanda Nowlin
Amanda Nowlin is the owner of Kidz Fusion Academy Stars Art Academy, LLC. She is dedicated to caring for and educating children in every aspect of their development—spiritual, mental, social, emotional, physical, and creative. She is also a single mother to four children under the age of 12.
Despite her busy personal and professional life, Nowlin finds ways to bring happiness, knowledge, and laughter into the lives of others. She serves as the nursery coordinator at Praise Assembly Church Ministries and participates in their SPIRIT Dance Ministry.
Nowlin plans to grow Kidz Fusion Academy through franchising her business, helping to reach additional families and children across North Carolina. She also intends on sharing her journey by authoring her autobiography.
Amanda received her associate’s degree in early childhood education from Forsyth Technical Community College. In her free time, she loves dancing, going out to eat, and movie nights with her kids.
For more information visit https://www.kidzfusionacademy.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
