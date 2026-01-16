CalStop™ Named Weight-Loss Supplement of the Year
CalStop™ has been awarded “Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, reinforcing the product’s position as a science-aligned and quality-focused brand within the weight-management supplement category.
Oslo, Norway, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The recognition highlights CalStop™’s emphasis on research awareness, responsible formulation, and alignment with contemporary expectations for transparency and quality in the supplement market.
Award Recognition from Global Brands Magazine
The Global Brands Magazine Awards evaluate brands across criteria including innovation, market position, brand impact, ethical standards, and customer focus. In December 2025, CalStop™ received the Weight-loss Supplement of the Year distinction.¹
A Science-Aligned Alternative to “Quick-Fix” Weight Loss Products
CalStop™ is a dietary supplement, not a medicinal product, and is not intended to treat obesity or disease. The product is positioned as a structured, research-informed option for adults seeking a weight-management supplement that fits within a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, without relying on short-term or extreme approaches.
CalStop™ is formulated using a combination of well-known botanical ingredients, fibres, and micronutrients that are widely referenced in nutritional research, selected with a focus on composition, sourcing, and regulatory compliance rather than rapid or exaggerated effects.
CalStop™ contains NeOpuntia™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fibre), Cacti-Nea™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fruit extract), Gymnema sylvestre, Phaseolus vulgaris (white kidney bean extract), Garcinia cambogia, ID-alG™ (Ascophyllum nodosum and grape seed), choline, and chromium.
Manufactured in Norway Under Certified Quality Standards
CalStop™ is developed and manufactured in Norway by Pharmatech AS under GMP- and HACCP-aligned principles, with documented quality control, traceability, and batch-level verification. This production framework reflects growing consumer expectations around manufacturing transparency and long-term product reliability.
Consumer Adoption and Trust
CalStop™ holds an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on more than 2,000 customer reviews. Customer feedback commonly references overall product satisfaction, ease of use, and confidence in the brand’s quality standards.
The supplement is 100% vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, and sugar-free, and is distributed exclusively through CalStop™’s own channels, with transparent pricing, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and no binding subscription.
Disclaimer:
The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
References:
Global Brands Magazine — Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025 winners list (CalStop™ listed as Weight-loss Supplement of the Year).
Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) — Guidelines for safe production of food supplements
Contact
Nordics Co AS
Nicolai Edgar Andersen
+4792355375
https://calstop.no
Nicolai Edgar Andersen
+4792355375
https://calstop.no
