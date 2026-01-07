Former FEA President and Veteran 1031 Exchange Expert Steve Chacon Joins Banker Exchange as President
Banker Exchange, a leading Qualified Intermediary specializing in Section 1031 exchanges, recently announced the appointment of Steve Chacon as President. Chacon brings more than 20 years of exclusive experience in 1031 exchanges, along with a national reputation for technical expertise, educational leadership, and industry advocacy.
Chacon is the founder and Managing Member of aegis¹⁰³¹ and holds multiple industry credentials, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Exchange Specialist® (CES®), and Certified Distance Education Instructor™ (CDEI™). Throughout his career, he has advised investors, business owners, and tax professionals nationwide, while also educating nearly 10,000 real estate and financial professionals on the practical application of Section 1031.
“Steve’s leadership, integrity, and depth of knowledge are exceptional,” said John Boyd, Founder and CEO of Banker Exchange. “He has spent his career not only mastering the complexities of 1031 exchanges but also championing the industry. Bringing Steve on as President is a defining moment for Banker Exchange as we continue to grow, innovate, and deliver top-tier service to our clients and referral partners.”
In addition to his advisory work, Chacon is widely recognized for his role as a former Treasurer, Board Member, and President of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), the only national trade association dedicated exclusively to the 1031 exchange industry. During his presidency, he helped lead the successful advocacy effort that preserved Section 1031 in the final version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, safeguarding its continued application to real property and reinforcing the role of the Qualified Intermediary.
As President of Banker Exchange, Chacon will focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and expanding the firm’s education-first approach to serving investors, real estate professionals, and advisors nationwide.
“I’m honored to join Banker Exchange at such a pivotal time,” said Chacon. “The company has built a strong reputation for providing white-glove customer service along with a special knack for tackling complex 1031 situations. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to further strengthen our solutions, expand our educational impact, and help clients confidently navigate the 1031 exchange process.”
Chacon remains an active advocate for the preservation and expansion of Section 1031, regularly engaging with legislators and policymakers to highlight its economic importance at the federal, state, and local levels.
About Banker Exchange: Banker Exchange is a leader in facilitating 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, offering comprehensive services and guidance to exchangers nationwide. With a commitment to integrity, expertise, and client-focused solutions, Banker Exchange is a trusted partner in maximizing real estate investments nationwide.
