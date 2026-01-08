Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Indianapolis, Nepal, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground.
According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd Raphael Lemo, the event marked a historic moment for the region. “This was one of the first and biggest crusades we’ve had in this area,” Lemo said. “We had lots of salvations, many were healed, and overall, our people were truly blessed.”
Each evening featured vibrant worship, gospel preaching, and testimonies, culminating in a joyful crossover service on New Year’s Eve. As the clock struck midnight, the crusade was capped with an elegant display of fireworks, symbolizing hope and celebration as the community welcomed the new year.
Lira is increasingly attracting some of the best preachers from around the world, a trend many attribute to its strategic location in East Africa and its youthful population. The city’s growing prominence has positioned it as a hub for spiritual gatherings and faith-based initiatives with regional impact.
Organizers emphasized that the core goal of the crusade was to strengthen unity among local churches—a unity they believe is essential to building stronger communities and, ultimately, a stronger nation. “When the Church is united, the nation is strengthened,” leaders noted, underscoring the broader vision for Uganda’s spiritual and social development.
The New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Omito leaves behind renewed faith, strengthened relationships among churches, and a hopeful outlook for the year ahead in Lira and beyond.
According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd Raphael Lemo, the event marked a historic moment for the region. “This was one of the first and biggest crusades we’ve had in this area,” Lemo said. “We had lots of salvations, many were healed, and overall, our people were truly blessed.”
Each evening featured vibrant worship, gospel preaching, and testimonies, culminating in a joyful crossover service on New Year’s Eve. As the clock struck midnight, the crusade was capped with an elegant display of fireworks, symbolizing hope and celebration as the community welcomed the new year.
Lira is increasingly attracting some of the best preachers from around the world, a trend many attribute to its strategic location in East Africa and its youthful population. The city’s growing prominence has positioned it as a hub for spiritual gatherings and faith-based initiatives with regional impact.
Organizers emphasized that the core goal of the crusade was to strengthen unity among local churches—a unity they believe is essential to building stronger communities and, ultimately, a stronger nation. “When the Church is united, the nation is strengthened,” leaders noted, underscoring the broader vision for Uganda’s spiritual and social development.
The New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Omito leaves behind renewed faith, strengthened relationships among churches, and a hopeful outlook for the year ahead in Lira and beyond.
Contact
Onyx Evangelistic AssociationContact
Evangelist Uche Christian
317-409-9829
evangelistuche.com
Evangelist Uche Christian
317-409-9829
evangelistuche.com
Categories