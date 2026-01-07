Morquita T. Leavy Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nashville, TN, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Morquita T. Leavy of Nashville, Tennessee, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of publishing.
About Morquita T. Leavy
Morquita T. Leavy is an American author known for her nonfiction work, “My Will I Give to You.” Leavy emphasizes gratitude and faith through her writing, believing that these values allow her to appreciate daily blessings and “turn little into much.”
Leavy helps readers to draw inspiration from hope and determination, and to use inner strength to lead the lives they desire. She encourages others to remember that there is hope in life, strength in perseverance, and guidance through every footstep.
Active in her community, Leavy is affiliated with organizations such as MIFA, Red Cross, Salvation Army, St. Jude, and the American Heart Association. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she was named a Woman of the Month for May of 2025.
Leavy graduated from Christian Brothers University with a B.A. in business administration. She also holds certifications in Design Achievement, Clinique Skin Care, and American Heart Association CPR & AED.
In her spare time, Morquita enjoys spending time with family, intellectual growth, writing, crafting, and traveling.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
