Quotivity Launches to Redefine HubSpot CPQ and Help Teams Quote Faster, Smarter, and with More Control
Mission Viejo, CA, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quotivity, Inc. is now independent, spun out of hapily to take the quote•hapily pricing and quoting solution forward as a dedicated company.
The new entity is dedicated exclusively to advancing its Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) solution for HubSpot users. Quotivity will continue serving existing customers while accelerating innovation to deliver one of the most powerful and flexible CPQ solutions on the market.
“Quotivity gives us the singular focus and freedom to deliver the most advanced CPQ solution built natively for HubSpot. It’s a commitment to accelerating innovation so sales teams can quote faster, with precision, and without ever leaving their CRM,” said Ryan Huff, CEO of Quotivity.
Quotivity is built on the same foundation customers already trust, offering advanced capabilities essential for complex quoting workflows, such as:
• Intelligent rules engine for pricing and approvals.
• Support for bundles, calculated pricing, and volume tiers.
• Dynamic quote templates and e-signature support.
• Deep HubSpot-native functionality. No integrations or workarounds needed.
The company’s roadmap is focused on next-generation features including AI-assisted quote creation, automated renewals, and guided selling tools designed to help HubSpot users scale complex quoting workflows effortlessly.
Connor Jeffers, CEO of hapily, has made a personal investment in Quotivity, and both companies will remain close partners in the HubSpot App Ecosystem. “I’ve been bullish on this space for a while. I’m excited to see Quotivity focus 100% on teams with real pricing and quoting complexity,” said Jeffers.
About Quotivity
Quotivity is the HubSpot-native quoting solution that helps sales teams build smarter, faster, and more accurate quotes. Born from quote•hapily, Quotivity combines powerful automation, pricing flexibility, and deep CRM integration to help companies close deals with confidence.
