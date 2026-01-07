One Senior Care Names Craig Worland as Chief Executive Officer
Erie, PA, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- One Senior Care – a leading PACE provider – today announced that Craig Worland has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Worland, who previously served as interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will oversee continued growth into new markets while upholding the organization’s commitment to help seniors remain at-home, safe, healthy, and connected through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).
During his time with the organization, Craig Worland has overseen the expansion of One Senior Care’s footprint into Ohio and Kentucky, strengthened quality and compliance initiatives, and exceeded enrollment goals. Under his leadership as CEO, One Senior Care looks forward to continuing to bring high-quality PACE services to rural areas and emphasizing preventative, collaborative care for participants.
“I’m honored to step into this role in service of our mission to ensure seniors can age safely in the homes and communities they built, with a particular focus on rural parts of our country,” said Craig Worland, CEO of One Senior Care. “It is a privilege to serve the hundreds of caregivers on the front lines who show up every day with compassion, grit, and an unwavering commitment to the seniors who have placed their trust in us. Their selflessness is what makes our promise real and what allows seniors to remain safe, healthy, connected, and at home.”
Through its affiliations with LIFE-NWPA in Pennsylvania, Mountain View PACE in Kentucky, and Buckeye PACE in Ohio, One Senior Care has expanded PACE, which allows participants to live at home with access to personalized medical treatment, transportation, recreation, personal care, and social services at PACE day centers.
“While the need for PACE across the country remains significant and largely unmet, One Senior Care is deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality, coordinated care so that more older adults can live healthy, independent, and meaningful lives,” Worland concluded.
During his time with the organization, Craig Worland has overseen the expansion of One Senior Care’s footprint into Ohio and Kentucky, strengthened quality and compliance initiatives, and exceeded enrollment goals. Under his leadership as CEO, One Senior Care looks forward to continuing to bring high-quality PACE services to rural areas and emphasizing preventative, collaborative care for participants.
“I’m honored to step into this role in service of our mission to ensure seniors can age safely in the homes and communities they built, with a particular focus on rural parts of our country,” said Craig Worland, CEO of One Senior Care. “It is a privilege to serve the hundreds of caregivers on the front lines who show up every day with compassion, grit, and an unwavering commitment to the seniors who have placed their trust in us. Their selflessness is what makes our promise real and what allows seniors to remain safe, healthy, connected, and at home.”
Through its affiliations with LIFE-NWPA in Pennsylvania, Mountain View PACE in Kentucky, and Buckeye PACE in Ohio, One Senior Care has expanded PACE, which allows participants to live at home with access to personalized medical treatment, transportation, recreation, personal care, and social services at PACE day centers.
“While the need for PACE across the country remains significant and largely unmet, One Senior Care is deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality, coordinated care so that more older adults can live healthy, independent, and meaningful lives,” Worland concluded.
Contact
One Senior CareContact
Megan Schremp
314-398-9860
https://www.oneseniorcare.com
Megan Schremp
314-398-9860
https://www.oneseniorcare.com
Categories