WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
Louisville, KY, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026.
Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters, most recently serving as Executive Vice President. In his new position, Horn is responsible for the overall leadership and performance of the organization, with a focus on operational excellence, people development, and sustainable growth. WireCrafters will continue its long-standing commitment to dependable performance, responsiveness, and strong partnerships with customers and Dealer Network across North America, solving problems with creative, custom manufacturing solutions.
“I am excited to have Rich Horn taking over as President at WireCrafters. Rich has been with WireCrafters over 17 years and has taken our manufacturing facility to a new level. He brings a fresh perspective to WireCrafters from the Operations view. I know we are in good hands with Rich running the ship.”
Milt Tandy, Outgoing President, WireCrafters
Horn joined WireCrafters in 2008 as Plant Manager and has held progressively senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President. During that time, he led the company through significant growth in production capacity and shipping volume, oversaw capital investments and automation initiatives, and helped build a disciplined culture of continuous improvement.
“My focus is simple,” said Horn. “We will achieve results together, continue to develop our people, and take pride in the meaningful work we do. Manufacturing matters, and when teams are aligned around safety, quality, delivery, and shared ownership, great things happen.”
Richard Horn, President, WireCrafters
Horn’s leadership approach emphasizes developing people at every level and building systems that support both strong culture and strong performance. He prioritizes time on the manufacturing floor and regular engagement with the teams closest to the work.
Prior to joining WireCrafters, Horn held manufacturing leadership roles at John Deere and Akebono Brake Corporation. He also served seven years as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer (Lieutenant) in the U.S. Navy, experiences that shaped his belief in disciplined execution, accountability, and teamwork.
In addition to his role at WireCrafters, Horn is active in industry leadership, serving as President and Board Member of the Wire Fabricators Association and as a Board Member of the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KY MEP).
Horn holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Military Institute and an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
“Replacing a material handling legend like Milt Tandy is no small task. Take it from me, Milt leaves some big shoes to fill, both literally and figuratively. But I am quite confident that we have the right guy to step in and lead WireCrafters into the future. Richard Horn, our Executive Vice President is now President of WireCrafters. With 17 years of service and a proven record as a leader and innovator, Rich brings the experience, values, and steady leadership needed to guide us forward. I am confident the Company couldn’t be in better hands.”
Steve Diebold, Owner & Chairman of the Board, WireCrafters
As President, Horn’s priorities include strengthening execution through clear goals and accountability, investing in people and systems, and ensuring WireCrafters continues to earn the trust of its customers, suppliers, and employees.
About WireCrafters
Founded in 1967, WireCrafters is a manufacturer of safety, security, separation, and storage solutions, including wire mesh partitions, machine guarding solutions & storage lockers, serving customers in the Material Handling, Automation, Data Center & Residential Storage Industries across North America. The company is known for differentiators such as Made in the USA, Quality, Customization & Fast Shipping.
Learn more at www.wirecrafters.com.
