Pharmacy XD Launches Nationally Licensed Direct-to-Patient Mail Order Pharmacy and Distribution Platform - Headquartered in Florida’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare Corridor
Tampa, FL, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pharmacy XD LLC, a fully licensed Florida Department of Health–approved national mail order pharmacy and distribution facility, today officially announces its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform.
Positioned in the heart of one of Florida’s most dynamic healthcare and life sciences regions, Pharmacy XD is strategically located just minutes from Moffitt Cancer Center’s Speros, FL campus - a 775-acre transformative development. The new Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center is scheduled to open in January 2026 bringing advanced oncology services including screenings, diagnostic imaging, infusion therapy, and radiation treatment and major infrastructure improvements, such as the Ridge Road extension, further solidify Pasco County’s emergence as a premier hub for cancer care, research, and innovation.
“We are proud to launch Pharmacy XD as a fully licensed, patient-centered mail order pharmacy and distribution center ready to serve today’s evolving healthcare landscape,” said a spokesperson for Pharmacy XD. “Our unwavering focus on regulatory compliance, patient safety, and seamless collaboration with prescribers, health systems, and digital health partners positions us to meet the growing nationwide demand for convenient, direct-to-patient medication delivery.”
Powering the Direct-to-Patient Revolution
The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly shifting toward patient-first models that prioritize convenience and accessibility. Industry-leading programs such as Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect (launched January 4, 2024) and AstraZeneca Direct (launched October 1, 2025) demonstrate the power of integrating telehealth, e-prescribing, and secure home delivery nationally.
Pharmacy XD provides a scalable, ready-to-deploy DTP fulfillment platform that enables pharmaceutical manufacturers, health systems, payers, and digital health innovators to offer reliable, compliant mail order services to their patients and customers.
Perfectly Aligned with the Florida Healthcare Boom
Pharmacy XD’s Ridge Road location places it at the center of extraordinary regional growth. Following the January 2026 opening of the Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Proton Center is slated to begin operations in mid-2026 further expanding access to cutting-edge proton therapy and advanced cancer treatment.
With Pasco County experiencing robust population growth and substantial healthcare investment, Pharmacy XD is ideally positioned to support high-acuity therapeutic areas - including oncology, chronic disease management, and specialty pharmacy - through secure, compliant, and patient-friendly mail order delivery.
About Pharmacy XD
Pharmacy XD LLC is a debt-free, pre-revenue, turn-key mail order pharmacy and distribution platform with a fully licensed Florida Department of Health - approved facility and multi-state licenses designed for rapid direct-to-patient prescription fulfillment.
Pharmacy XD is positioned for acquisition and is currently engaging potential strategic purchasers. With its innovative platform, and multi-state licensing, the company offers compelling opportunities with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and digital health organizations to deliver high-quality, scalable mail order solutions-prioritizing compliance and patient access.
Pharmacy XD is licensed in 15 key states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming serving over 123.5 million people.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, acquisition discussions, or additional information, contact company counsel at legal@pharmacyxd.com.
Positioned in the heart of one of Florida’s most dynamic healthcare and life sciences regions, Pharmacy XD is strategically located just minutes from Moffitt Cancer Center’s Speros, FL campus - a 775-acre transformative development. The new Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center is scheduled to open in January 2026 bringing advanced oncology services including screenings, diagnostic imaging, infusion therapy, and radiation treatment and major infrastructure improvements, such as the Ridge Road extension, further solidify Pasco County’s emergence as a premier hub for cancer care, research, and innovation.
“We are proud to launch Pharmacy XD as a fully licensed, patient-centered mail order pharmacy and distribution center ready to serve today’s evolving healthcare landscape,” said a spokesperson for Pharmacy XD. “Our unwavering focus on regulatory compliance, patient safety, and seamless collaboration with prescribers, health systems, and digital health partners positions us to meet the growing nationwide demand for convenient, direct-to-patient medication delivery.”
Powering the Direct-to-Patient Revolution
The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly shifting toward patient-first models that prioritize convenience and accessibility. Industry-leading programs such as Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect (launched January 4, 2024) and AstraZeneca Direct (launched October 1, 2025) demonstrate the power of integrating telehealth, e-prescribing, and secure home delivery nationally.
Pharmacy XD provides a scalable, ready-to-deploy DTP fulfillment platform that enables pharmaceutical manufacturers, health systems, payers, and digital health innovators to offer reliable, compliant mail order services to their patients and customers.
Perfectly Aligned with the Florida Healthcare Boom
Pharmacy XD’s Ridge Road location places it at the center of extraordinary regional growth. Following the January 2026 opening of the Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Proton Center is slated to begin operations in mid-2026 further expanding access to cutting-edge proton therapy and advanced cancer treatment.
With Pasco County experiencing robust population growth and substantial healthcare investment, Pharmacy XD is ideally positioned to support high-acuity therapeutic areas - including oncology, chronic disease management, and specialty pharmacy - through secure, compliant, and patient-friendly mail order delivery.
About Pharmacy XD
Pharmacy XD LLC is a debt-free, pre-revenue, turn-key mail order pharmacy and distribution platform with a fully licensed Florida Department of Health - approved facility and multi-state licenses designed for rapid direct-to-patient prescription fulfillment.
Pharmacy XD is positioned for acquisition and is currently engaging potential strategic purchasers. With its innovative platform, and multi-state licensing, the company offers compelling opportunities with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and digital health organizations to deliver high-quality, scalable mail order solutions-prioritizing compliance and patient access.
Pharmacy XD is licensed in 15 key states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming serving over 123.5 million people.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, acquisition discussions, or additional information, contact company counsel at legal@pharmacyxd.com.
Contact
Pharmacy XD LLCContact
PharmacyXD Team
1-844-742-7693
Pharmacyxd.com
PharmacyXD Team
1-844-742-7693
Pharmacyxd.com
Categories