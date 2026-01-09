Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence.
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj is pleased to announce his participation in the LA Art Show, one of the most prominent international art fairs in the United States. Ritu Raj will be exhibiting his work at Booth 702, with the show open to the public daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11.
The presentation features a curated selection of recent works exploring abstraction as a philosophical and emotional language. Known for his layered compositions, bold color relationships, and a practice informed by both modernist traditions and contemporary inquiry, Raj’s work reflects on time, memory, and the tension between structure and freedom.
Drawing from influences that span Indian modernism and Western abstraction, Raj’s paintings bridge cultural and conceptual worlds. His practice incorporates traditional painting methods alongside experimental processes, creating surfaces that feel both deliberate and intuitive.
Raj is represented by MRG, under the direction of gallerist Michael Goodman, whose focus on contemporary abstraction and artist-driven practices has helped place Raj’s work with collectors across the United States. His participation in the LA Art Show marks an important moment in the continued expansion of his national and international presence.
About the LA Art Show
The LA Art Show is the largest and longest-running international art fair on the West Coast, bringing together leading galleries, artists, and institutions from around the world. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the fair is a major destination for collectors, curators, and art professionals, presenting a diverse range of contemporary and modern works and serving as a key platform for global artistic exchange.
Exhibition Details
Event: LA Art Show
Artist: Ritu Raj
Booth: 702
Dates: Open through Sunday, January 11
Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Location: Los Angeles Convention Center
For press inquiries, interviews, or private viewing requests, please contact:
Email: ritu@ritu.us
Website: https://www.rituart.com
The presentation features a curated selection of recent works exploring abstraction as a philosophical and emotional language. Known for his layered compositions, bold color relationships, and a practice informed by both modernist traditions and contemporary inquiry, Raj’s work reflects on time, memory, and the tension between structure and freedom.
Drawing from influences that span Indian modernism and Western abstraction, Raj’s paintings bridge cultural and conceptual worlds. His practice incorporates traditional painting methods alongside experimental processes, creating surfaces that feel both deliberate and intuitive.
Raj is represented by MRG, under the direction of gallerist Michael Goodman, whose focus on contemporary abstraction and artist-driven practices has helped place Raj’s work with collectors across the United States. His participation in the LA Art Show marks an important moment in the continued expansion of his national and international presence.
About the LA Art Show
The LA Art Show is the largest and longest-running international art fair on the West Coast, bringing together leading galleries, artists, and institutions from around the world. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the fair is a major destination for collectors, curators, and art professionals, presenting a diverse range of contemporary and modern works and serving as a key platform for global artistic exchange.
Exhibition Details
Event: LA Art Show
Artist: Ritu Raj
Booth: 702
Dates: Open through Sunday, January 11
Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Location: Los Angeles Convention Center
For press inquiries, interviews, or private viewing requests, please contact:
Email: ritu@ritu.us
Website: https://www.rituart.com
Contact
RituStudioContact
Ritu Raj
415-876-7000
rituart.com
Ritu Raj
415-876-7000
rituart.com
Categories