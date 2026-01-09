Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702

Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence.