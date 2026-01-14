Harbinger Sports Partners Launches on iCapital® Marketplace, Expanding Institutional Access to Sports Team Ownership
Atlanta, GA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harbinger Sports Partners, a private investment firm focused on minority ownership stakes in premier U.S. professional sports franchises, announced today that it is now available on iCapital Marketplace.
The launch of Harbinger on iCapital Marketplace reflects the continued evolution of sports franchise ownership as an institutional asset class and expands access to a category historically limited to a narrow group of investors.
Certain professional sports franchise investments have, in select periods, demonstrated low correlation to public equity markets, influenced by long-term media rights agreements, league-controlled economics, and structural scarcity. These characteristics have contributed to the durability and global demand for professional sports franchises over time.
“For decades, minority ownership in professional sports was broken—limited access, misaligned economics, and little institutional structure,” said Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners.
“Sports teams are durable long-term assets, but the way investors access them hasn’t evolved. Distribution on platforms like iCapital Marketplace is an important step forward, allowing Harbinger to bring discipline, transparency, and a modern private-markets framework to sports ownership at scale,” said Steve Cannon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners.
iCapital Marketplace combines the industry’s most extensive selection of alternative investments from the world's leading asset managers, with innovative resources for education, portfolio construction, and reporting, to help drive growth and execute at scale.
“Our presence on iCapital Marketplace underscores growing investor demand for access to scarce, resilient assets that operate outside traditional market cycles,” said Rashaun Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners. “The most established professional sports franchises represent a unique intersection of durability, low correlation to equities, recurring revenue models, and potential tax advantages from depreciation and amortization—characteristics that are increasingly important in portfolio construction and for diversifying away from public equities and concentrated AI exposure.”
By joining iCapital Marketplace, Harbinger broadens its distribution reach and provides advisors and investors with streamlined access to sports team ownership opportunities within a modern private markets framework—backed by a selective, institutional investment process led by an experienced sports ownership and investing team.
About Harbinger Sports Partners
Harbinger Sports Partners is a private investment firm focused on minority investments in major U.S. professional sports franchises. The firm partners with leading ownership groups and institutions to provide long-term, aligned capital in one of the most resilient and culturally significant asset classes globally.
Harbinger Sports Partners is led by its General Partners: Rashaun Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer; Steve Cannon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Cuban, President; and Jonathan Mariner, Chief Financial Officer. Together, the leadership team brings deep experience across professional sports ownership, private markets, finance, and institutional investing, with a shared commitment to disciplined underwriting, alignment, and long-term partnership.
Important Disclosures
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only to qualified investors pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum and related subscription documents, which will contain additional information about the investment objectives, terms, risks, and fees associated with such investment.
Investing in private funds involves significant risks, including the loss of the entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Interests in Harbinger Sports Partners funds are illiquid and subject to significant restrictions on transfer. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials and consult with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Harbinger Sports Partners
IR@harbingersportspartners.com
www.harbingersportspartners.com
