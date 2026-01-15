South Church Street Self Storage Sold in Burlington, North Carolina
Burlington, NC, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, NC. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional buyer.
The property consists of 124 total units, including 97 drive-up self-storage units, two on-site retail units, and 25 parking spaces with approximately 14,758 RSF on 1.6 +/- acres. Designed to meet a range of storage and commercial needs, the facility offers convenient access and a secure operating environment. Amenities include gated perimeter fencing and electronic keypad-controlled access, providing enhanced security and controlled entry for customers.
The seller praised Hal's performance throughout the transaction, stating:
"Hal Tanner, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., skillfully represented us in the sale of our storage facility. After the on-time 60-day closing, all parties involved (buyer, buyer's attorney, myself, and our attorney) communicated appreciation for Hal's professionalism and responsiveness while shepherding this deal to completion. My wife and I highly recommend Hal and the Midcoast team. Thank you Hal!" -Bob and Karen, T., Burlington, NC
Burlington is strategically positioned in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, approximately 20 miles east of Greensboro, 70 miles west of Raleigh, and within easy reach of the Durham-Chapel Hill and Charlotte metropolitan markets. The location supports strong regional demand and enhances the property's appeal to investors seeking exposure to expanding population centers.
As a trusted name in self-storage brokerage across the Southeast, Midcoast Properties, Inc. provides strategic advisory and transactional services to owners and investors in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Whether you're exploring a sale, acquisition, or simply want to understand your property's value in today's market, Midcoast offers a confidential, no-obligation market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information regarding this transaction or other investment opportunities, please visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner III
919-922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
