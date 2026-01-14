Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
McDonough, GA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her distinguished leadership in public health, education, and advocacy, Dr. Roberts’ story will be told in a full-page feature in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a nationally recognized epidemiologist, Navy veteran, five-star international author, and educator in critical care nursing. Her career began in the intense, high-stakes environment of intensive care, where urgency dictated every move. Dr. Roberts is the creator of Crush 33™ and Eyes of Sepsis Where Time Runs Out in Silence™, a cinematic public health initiative aimed at transforming education methods with empathy-driven stories. She developed the trademarked CRUSH 33™ – A Medical Emergency™ protocol, a five-step framework that has become an integral component of the Atlanta VA Medical Center’s sepsis-response system:
C – Call it Early
R – Rush Cultures, Vitals, Labs, Oxygenation
U – Use the Protocol
S – Speak Up, Speak Fast
H – Hold the Clock Accountable
33 minutes: The critical window to act on the symptoms of S-E-P-S-i-S.
In 2026, Dr. Roberts’ work continues to expand nationally. She is entering a strategic collaboration with the Get-Well Network on a sepsis education initiative designed to reach Veterans and their families directly at the bedside. At the same time, she is releasing a new Whimsky Works sepsis educational video explicitly designed for hospitalized children and their families, translating complex medical concepts into reassurance, understanding, and courage at the bedside where fear is often highest and voices are quietest. Her advocacy will also be spotlighted in an upcoming documentary, She Is Atlanta, produced by Nicole Barton, highlighting women whose leadership is reshaping health, culture, and community impact across the region and beyond.
Underlying these national collaborations and creative initiatives is Dr. Roberts’ distinctive approach to education itself. Departing from traditional, static teaching methods, she has developed a cinematic, curiosity-driven model for sepsis education that invites audiences to see, feel, and recognize danger sooner. Through Eyes of Sepsis and the integration of her CRUSH 33 protocol, emphasizing early recognition and rapid action within a critical 33-minute window, her teaching has reached global audiences via YouTube and EyesofSepsis.com, transforming how clinicians, families, caregivers, and communities engage with life-saving information.
She is currently completing her third Whimsky Works book, continuing the series’ mission to meet children where they are- emotionally and medically- while empowering families to speak up. In addition, Dr. Roberts is preparing the release of her forthcoming literary memoir. This reflective work examines endurance, silence, faith, and the moment when a voice finally becomes its own authority. The memoir traces her journey from service to caregiving to national advocacy, revealing how quiet conviction can reshape systems and lives.
Through a lifetime partnership with Seven Chapter Literary, Dr. Roberts’ work has reached global audiences, with features at the Philippines International Book Fair, Georgia Indie Book Fair, and the Frankfort International Book Fair. Across all platforms- Eyes of Sepsis™, Crush 33™ Whimsky Works™, Speak Up Kid™, and Popcorn Theory her work is united by one guiding truth: Knowledge without compassion is incomplete; compassion without follow-through is unfinished. Receiving this recognition, confirmed by Dr. Roberts, that stories can teach compassion just as profoundly as science.
Within the Seven Chapter Literary family, her projects—Eyes of Sepsis™, CRUSH 33™, and Whimsky Works™—stand as connected efforts to inform, uplift, and empower.
Through Muddy Waters Consultant, LLC and DrSueJBooks, Dr. Roberts continues to design public-health campaigns and educational programs that make human medicine urgent and accessible.
Dr. Roberts is widely recognized for her influence across science, storytelling, and public service, demonstrating that impactful change often starts quietly—with absolute conviction.
“Every time someone learns to see, to speak, or to believe they matter,” says Dr. Roberts, “that’s the real award.”
Her organizational ties include SCCM, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Veteran Nurse Corps Officer (Retired). As a member of P.O.W.E.R., she was named Woman of the Month in July 2025 and has recently earned a Lifetime Achievement honor.
For more information, visit: www.Drsuejbooks.com and EyesofSepsis.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
