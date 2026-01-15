Local Independent Comic Publisher Launches Community-Driven Anthology in South Carolina
Simple But Complex, LLC has launched the Street Comics Initiative, a community‑driven effort to support emerging and underrepresented creators in Columbia. Its first project, the Twisted History Anthology, invites writers and artists to create an 8–16 page comic that reimagines real historical events with a supernatural twist. Sign‑ups are open now, with submissions beginning January 19, 2026.
Columbia, SC, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Simple But Complex, LLC has announced the launch of the Street Comics Initiative, a new community-focused publishing movement designed to provide local writers and artists with a tangible entry point into comic book creation and publication. The initiative aims to break down barriers for emerging and underrepresented creators by offering accessible opportunities, clear guidance, and hands-on experience throughout the publishing process.
As part of this new initiative, Simple But Complex is introducing its first major project: the Twisted History Anthology, a creator-friendly collection that reimagines real historical events through a supernatural and fantastical lens. This anthology serves as the flagship offering of the Street Comics Initiative, providing creators with a structured and supportive path to develop and publish their work.
The anthology is designed to spotlight new voices while providing participants with practical experience in meeting deadlines, collaborating, and preparing print-ready comic pages. Writers, artists, and creative teams from the Columbia area and beyond are invited to learn more and express interest through the publisher’s official website, simplebutcomplex.com.
When asked about the motivation behind the initiative, Nesbitt explained, “This project aims to lower the barrier to entry while also creating a fun challenge to get people involved. There are a lot of people who have great ideas, interesting stories, or groundbreaking projects but lack the opportunity to share them. The Street Comics Initiative is designed to provide that opportunity, and the Twisted History Anthology is our first step in showing creators that independent comic publishing is happening locally.”
The anthology is currently accepting sign-ups, with submissions opening on January 19, 2026. Interested creators can sign up today to receive updates and early access to submission details.
For more information or to get involved, please visit: Simple But Complex Submissions
Steven Nesbitt | Founder
Simple But Complex, LLC
Email: contact@simplebutcomplex.com
Website: simplebutcomplex.com
As part of this new initiative, Simple But Complex is introducing its first major project: the Twisted History Anthology, a creator-friendly collection that reimagines real historical events through a supernatural and fantastical lens. This anthology serves as the flagship offering of the Street Comics Initiative, providing creators with a structured and supportive path to develop and publish their work.
The anthology is designed to spotlight new voices while providing participants with practical experience in meeting deadlines, collaborating, and preparing print-ready comic pages. Writers, artists, and creative teams from the Columbia area and beyond are invited to learn more and express interest through the publisher’s official website, simplebutcomplex.com.
When asked about the motivation behind the initiative, Nesbitt explained, “This project aims to lower the barrier to entry while also creating a fun challenge to get people involved. There are a lot of people who have great ideas, interesting stories, or groundbreaking projects but lack the opportunity to share them. The Street Comics Initiative is designed to provide that opportunity, and the Twisted History Anthology is our first step in showing creators that independent comic publishing is happening locally.”
The anthology is currently accepting sign-ups, with submissions opening on January 19, 2026. Interested creators can sign up today to receive updates and early access to submission details.
For more information or to get involved, please visit: Simple But Complex Submissions
Steven Nesbitt | Founder
Simple But Complex, LLC
Email: contact@simplebutcomplex.com
Website: simplebutcomplex.com
Contact
Simple But Comlpex, LLCContact
Steven Nesbitt
803-814-4805
simplebutcomplex.com/
Steven Nesbitt
803-814-4805
simplebutcomplex.com/
Multimedia
Categories