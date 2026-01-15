Local Independent Comic Publisher Launches Community-Driven Anthology in South Carolina

Simple But Complex, LLC has launched the Street Comics Initiative, a community‑driven effort to support emerging and underrepresented creators in Columbia. Its first project, the Twisted History Anthology, invites writers and artists to create an 8–16 page comic that reimagines real historical events with a supernatural twist. Sign‑ups are open now, with submissions beginning January 19, 2026.