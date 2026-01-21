Author Nathan Jewell's New Audiobook, “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy,” Follows Two Lovers Who Meet by Chance But Are Kept Apart by Life’s Circumstances
Recent audiobook release “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” from Audiobook Network author Nathan Jewell centers around Zach and Felicity, two people from vastly different backgrounds who happen to meet while vacationing in Greece. Smitten with one another, they soon find themselves parting after their families and life’s circumstances break them up, only to reconnect years later.
New York, NY, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Jewell, a loving husband and father who resides in the Seattle, Washington area, has completed his new audiobook, “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy”: a riveting fish-out-of-water romantic comedy that follows two strangers whose lives are forever changed after a chance encounter on a beach in Greece leaves them falling head over heels for one another, despite their vastly different backgrounds and lives that will work to keep them apart.
“In 1987, a hysterical chance encounter on a Grecian topless beach sparks a love bond that flourishes into a profound and a visceral connection that transcends eighteen years and ten thousand miles,” writes Jewell. “Zach Stillman, a Jewish born New Yorker and Felicity Williams, a Christian beauty from Sheffield, England, come from radically different backgrounds, etymologies and belief systems. Their relationship is tested and taxed from both sides of the Atlantic as they face sexual theatrics, tragic illness and meddling fathers. Was their coincidental meeting just happenstance, or are the underlying linkages they created strong enough to withstand the life choices and diverse backgrounds that threaten their destiny? Anointed with both wit and hilarity, this romantic comedy is more than a raucous love story; it highlights the emotional fabric of lives woven into the very depths of our souls.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nathan Jewell’s new audiobook is sure to captivate listeners as they follow along on Zach and Felicity's struggles to overcome whatever obstacles stand in their way to be together. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” is sure to delight listeners, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” by Nathan Jewell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“In 1987, a hysterical chance encounter on a Grecian topless beach sparks a love bond that flourishes into a profound and a visceral connection that transcends eighteen years and ten thousand miles,” writes Jewell. “Zach Stillman, a Jewish born New Yorker and Felicity Williams, a Christian beauty from Sheffield, England, come from radically different backgrounds, etymologies and belief systems. Their relationship is tested and taxed from both sides of the Atlantic as they face sexual theatrics, tragic illness and meddling fathers. Was their coincidental meeting just happenstance, or are the underlying linkages they created strong enough to withstand the life choices and diverse backgrounds that threaten their destiny? Anointed with both wit and hilarity, this romantic comedy is more than a raucous love story; it highlights the emotional fabric of lives woven into the very depths of our souls.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nathan Jewell’s new audiobook is sure to captivate listeners as they follow along on Zach and Felicity's struggles to overcome whatever obstacles stand in their way to be together. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” is sure to delight listeners, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” by Nathan Jewell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories