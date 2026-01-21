Author Nathan Jewell's New Audiobook, “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy,” Follows Two Lovers Who Meet by Chance But Are Kept Apart by Life’s Circumstances

Recent audiobook release “The Journey to Felicity: A Romantic Comedy” from Audiobook Network author Nathan Jewell centers around Zach and Felicity, two people from vastly different backgrounds who happen to meet while vacationing in Greece. Smitten with one another, they soon find themselves parting after their families and life’s circumstances break them up, only to reconnect years later.