Author Gregory N. Whitis's Audiobook, "Eight Minutes," is a Gripping Apocalyptic Story That Follows Four Individuals as They Save Humanity After a Massive Solar Flare
The Audiobook Network release Eight Minutes by author Gregory N. Whitis is an exciting story set in modern times, where a massive solar flare has rendered everything more complicated than jumper cables obsolete. The Sun's dimming causes Earth’s climate to resemble Mars within weeks. With only one chance to save humanity, four heroes embark on a dangerous mission, battling harsh conditions and armed thugs to recharge the Sun using a nuclear missile.
Greensboro, AL, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gregory N Whitis’ new audiobook, "Eight Minutes" is a riveting tale of four heroes who embark on a last-ditch effort to recharge the Sun and save the world after a massive solar flare destroys most of our technology and sends humanity spiraling into chaos.
“‘The Sun will last another five billion years,’ agreed all the world’s scientists—except two,” writes Whitis. After a massive solar flare wipes out nearly everything more complex than jumper cables, the Sun dims, and Earth's climate begins to resemble Mars. The U.S. government, led by a distant presidential successor, takes shelter in a bunker, grappling with life-threatening global conditions as humanity is thrust back into the Stone Age.
While the Raven Rock Mountain Complex remains isolated, the rest of the world slowly devolves into a cosmic snowball. Recognized as an extinction-level event, a team of four embarks on a mission to rekindle the Sun using the world's most powerful nuclear missile. Alex Tate, his quirky sidekick Mick Moore, and two seasoned federal agents, Hans Jupp and Dirk Karsten, brave a frozen wasteland, encountering friendly preppers and dangerous thugs. Quincy and Teedarius, marooned at a remote Arkansas catfish processing plant, provide comic relief during their engaging struggle for survival.
Author Gregory N. Whitis was born in Gainesville, Florida, raised in Dubuque, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University, and earned a Master’s of Aquaculture at Auburn University. After marrying Karen Schimek, he landed a job as a farm manager on Alabama's largest catfish farm. At the age of forty-four, he graduated fourth in his class at the Tuscaloosa Law Enforcement Academy. He served ten years as a Hale County deputy sheriff. In addition to writing, Whitis has run in half marathons, sprint triathlons, and Warrior Dashes.
Published by Audiobook Network, Gregory Whitis's audiobook Eight Minutes is a gritty, fast-paced romp through a realistic apocalypse that keeps listeners on the edge of their seats. Skillfully paced and full of suspense, it's an unforgettable story that will make listeners never take the next sunrise for granted.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of Eight Minutes by Gregory N. Whitis on Audible, Apple iTunes, or Amazon.
