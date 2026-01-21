Author Gregory N. Whitis's Audiobook, "Eight Minutes," is a Gripping Apocalyptic Story That Follows Four Individuals as They Save Humanity After a Massive Solar Flare

The Audiobook Network release Eight Minutes by author Gregory N. Whitis is an exciting story set in modern times, where a massive solar flare has rendered everything more complicated than jumper cables obsolete. The Sun's dimming causes Earth’s climate to resemble Mars within weeks. With only one chance to save humanity, four heroes embark on a dangerous mission, battling harsh conditions and armed thugs to recharge the Sun using a nuclear missile.