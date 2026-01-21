Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook "Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4" Follows a Race Against Time to Find the Cause of Multiple Deaths at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair

Recent audiobook release “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is gripping historical fiction set in the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair that follows the Davenports as they chase down political terrorists and attempt to find out the cause of multiple mysterious deaths.