Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook "Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4" Follows a Race Against Time to Find the Cause of Multiple Deaths at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair
Recent audiobook release “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is gripping historical fiction set in the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair that follows the Davenports as they chase down political terrorists and attempt to find out the cause of multiple mysterious deaths.
Bastrop, TX, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz, who attended Northwestern University and the University of Texas at Austin, and holds a Master in Library and Information Science, has completed her new audiobook, “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4”: a riveting tale that follows an intriguing investigation into a series of odd deaths at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, leading to the uncovering of a political terrorism plot.
“1933. Chicago World’s Fair. Countless Mysterious Deaths,” writes Luntz. “When Harrison and One-Arm Nettles set out to investigate a missing woman, they have no idea they’ll stumble upon a conspiracy that could shake Mussolini’s regime. Hidden tunnels and restless ghosts point the way—but can Davenport and Nettles decode the clues before it’s too late?
“Gregory and Irene are too preoccupied with their own urgent search to find missing babies, leaving Clarice, Letty and the gang to dive head first into the mystery. As they scour the World’s Fair looking for answers, they’re joined by former roommate Zelda pecial Silverberg and disgruntled Anti-Blackshirt League member Gino Rossi, racing against time to stop a strange illness plaguing those connected with the Fair.
“What deadly secrets is Zelda’s boss, Ameche, hiding? Will the Davenports act in time to prevent more deaths, or will the mystery remain unsolved?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook is packed with suspense, historical intrigue, and high-stakes adventure, making “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” a must read for those who loved Anika Scott’s “Sinner’s of Starlight City” and C.J. “Archer’s Library” series. Listeners will also enjoy author Jean Luntz’s companion story, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3,” an intertwining concurrent storyline with “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4.” Featuring “Music for Hair of the Dog: Book 5,” a special bonus track found at the end of “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“1933. Chicago World’s Fair. Countless Mysterious Deaths,” writes Luntz. “When Harrison and One-Arm Nettles set out to investigate a missing woman, they have no idea they’ll stumble upon a conspiracy that could shake Mussolini’s regime. Hidden tunnels and restless ghosts point the way—but can Davenport and Nettles decode the clues before it’s too late?
“Gregory and Irene are too preoccupied with their own urgent search to find missing babies, leaving Clarice, Letty and the gang to dive head first into the mystery. As they scour the World’s Fair looking for answers, they’re joined by former roommate Zelda pecial Silverberg and disgruntled Anti-Blackshirt League member Gino Rossi, racing against time to stop a strange illness plaguing those connected with the Fair.
“What deadly secrets is Zelda’s boss, Ameche, hiding? Will the Davenports act in time to prevent more deaths, or will the mystery remain unsolved?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook is packed with suspense, historical intrigue, and high-stakes adventure, making “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” a must read for those who loved Anika Scott’s “Sinner’s of Starlight City” and C.J. “Archer’s Library” series. Listeners will also enjoy author Jean Luntz’s companion story, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3,” an intertwining concurrent storyline with “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4.” Featuring “Music for Hair of the Dog: Book 5,” a special bonus track found at the end of “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Trouble for Hair of the Dog: Book 4” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories