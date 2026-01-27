What Does Brus Even Mean?
Tampa native drops a mixtape (Big) Brus reminiscing about the "good ol days." Brus is a term anyone born in Tampa around the 90s will know but serves as a memento to an era of the city's history.
Tampa, FL, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Are you nostalgic or just depressed?"... Tampa-based music composer and producer Knux is set to release “(Big) Brus” on January 28 that addresses that question exactly. Blending hip-hop foundations with jazz textures, soulful tones, and tender piano melodies, (Big) Brus offers listeners a sonic journey through a style of chill production with reflective lyricism.
(Big) Brus features collaborations with Heyeyella, BTMVLE Jotta, Kingg Cold, and Kay Three, each bringing their own voice to Knux’s distinctive compositions. The project is delivering tracks that are deeply musical while it tells the narrative of how nostalgia can be as pleasant as it is depressing.
The mixtape will be available on Apple Music, iTunes, SoundCloud, and Vinyl beginning January 28.
