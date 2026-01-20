Celtic Mink Jewelry Announces Strategic Refinement to Focus on Core Handcrafted Mission

Celtic Mink Jewelry, an online jewelry boutique, is pivoting to focus on artisan-made jewelry. Product descriptions, photos, and website navigation will be updated. The decision is due to changing economic conditions and low-cost imports, creating a pricing race to the bottom. We are returning to our roots in handmade jewelry, using quality materials and providing personal client service.