Author Kasey Matthews-Johnson's New Audiobook, "I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel," is a Powerful Memoir Continuing the Journey of the Author and Her Guardian Angel, Sarah

Recent audiobook release “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” from Audiobook Network author Kasey Matthews-Johnson is a poignant account that follows the author as she continues to share her story of the struggles she has overcome through the help of her guardian angel, Sarah. “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” also serves as a warning against the dangerous demon Boof, formerly known as Satan.