Author Kasey Matthews-Johnson's New Audiobook, "I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel," is a Powerful Memoir Continuing the Journey of the Author and Her Guardian Angel, Sarah
Recent audiobook release “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” from Audiobook Network author Kasey Matthews-Johnson is a poignant account that follows the author as she continues to share her story of the struggles she has overcome through the help of her guardian angel, Sarah. “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” also serves as a warning against the dangerous demon Boof, formerly known as Satan.
Stevensville, MT, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kasey Matthews-Johnson, a loving wife and mother as well as a retired police lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has completed her new audiobook “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel”: a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that reveals the continued trials and challenges the author has faced with the help of her guardian angel, as well as the spiritual battles she has faced against Boof, formerly known as Satan.
“I never intended to write a book like the first one I wrote in February, or this one, and I surely never thought the chain of events that I have experienced in the last four months could happen to anyone on this earth, but again, this is just me living the dream,” writes the author. “Sometimes a good dream, sometimes a bad dream, but still ‘the dream.’ The first book was the book that Sarah told me I needed to write. But after I wrote the first book, she said there absolutely needed to be a second book, ‘now that we have their attention.’
“I thought I was done, you see. I thought I’d completed what felt like the most impossible mission ever. ‘I’ve done what you asked,’ I said. ‘I wrote the book.’ ‘Maybe it gave people hope, maybe it didn’t. I’m all finished now...right?’
“She told me, ‘No, the world must understand what happened to you, and the people must understand more about Boof and his capabilities.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kasey Matthews-Johnson’s new audiobook invites listeners to reflect on their own lives and recognize areas where Boof may be present, causing spiritual agony. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” is sure to resonate with listeners from all backgrounds, delivering a life-changing journey through the author’s very soul.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “I Am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” by Kasey Matthews-Johnson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
