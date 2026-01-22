Strictly #1 Entertainment Announces the Release of Mix‑A‑Lot’s Instrumental R&B‑Soul Single “Thriven,” Out Now
“Thriven” is an R&B‑soul instrumental from Harlem producer Mix‑A‑Lot, blending warm chords, textured layers, and a cinematic feel. Daniel’s background as a DJ and creative director shapes the track’s emotional movement — it’s reflective, uplifting, and built for late‑night drives, focus playlists, and soulful moods. Inspired by growth and evolution, "Thriven" captures the quiet grind behind leveling up. Perfect for playlists like Chill R&B, Soul Lounge, Mellow Bars, and Beats to Think To.
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strictly #1 Entertainment proudly announces the release of “Thriven,” the newest instrumental single from Harlem‑born producer and creative visionary Mix‑A‑Lot, officially released on January 21, 2026. Rooted in R&B and soul, “Thriven” delivers a warm, cinematic soundscape that reflects Mix‑A‑Lot’s evolution from DJ to producer and his lifelong connection to New York City’s vibrant music culture. The official music video for “Thriven” will debut on January 28 across all platforms.
Born and raised in Harlem, Daniel — known professionally as Mix‑A‑Lot — began his journey in the heart of the city’s musical pulse. He first made his mark as a DJ, earning a reputation for electrifying sets that blended pop, hip‑hop, R&B, and the raw energy of the streets. His instinct for reading a room, shifting energy on command, and crafting unforgettable nights became the foundation of his artistic identity.
Driven by a desire to create the music that once inspired him, Daniel transitioned from the DJ booth into the studio. As a producer, he developed a signature sound that merges Harlem grit with global vision — clean, modern production infused with emotional depth. His work often incorporates unexpected textures, including electric violin, giving his instrumentals a cinematic, soulful edge that stands apart in today’s landscape.
Beyond his creative work, Daniel has served as Head of A&R and Head of Marketing, guiding artists, shaping stories, and building campaigns. These roles sharpened his instincts and deepened his understanding of what makes music resonate — not just sonically, but emotionally and culturally.
Today, Mix‑A‑Lot stands as a multifaceted creator:
• A Harlem‑raised DJ with deep crowd psychology
• A producer blending classical elegance with modern R&B‑soul textures
• A storyteller crafting music with intention and purpose
• A visionary committed to authenticity, growth, and impact
His new single “Thriven” embodies that evolution. Built on warm chords, layered textures, and a steady, uplifting rhythm, the instrumental captures the quiet grind behind every breakthrough — the moment when surviving turns into thriving. It is both reflective and forward‑moving, offering listeners a soundtrack for growth, focus, and elevation.
The “Thriven” music video, arriving January 28, expands the story visually, celebrating movement, resilience, and the Harlem energy that shaped Daniel’s journey.
“Thriven” is available now on all major streaming platforms.
The official music video releases January 28.
For press inquiries:
Mr. Edwards
contact_us@gmail.com
www.strictly1ent.com
