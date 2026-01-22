Strictly #1 Entertainment Announces the Release of Mix‑A‑Lot’s Instrumental R&B‑Soul Single “Thriven,” Out Now

“Thriven” is an R&B‑soul instrumental from Harlem producer Mix‑A‑Lot, blending warm chords, textured layers, and a cinematic feel. Daniel’s background as a DJ and creative director shapes the track’s emotional movement — it’s reflective, uplifting, and built for late‑night drives, focus playlists, and soulful moods. Inspired by growth and evolution, "Thriven" captures the quiet grind behind leveling up. Perfect for playlists like Chill R&B, Soul Lounge, Mellow Bars, and Beats to Think To.