Author Cynthia Sullivan's New Audiobook, "When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection," is a Stunning True Story of Communication After Death
Recent audiobook release “When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection” from Audiobook Network author Cynthia Sullivan is a deeply personal and heartfelt account that documents the moments leading up to and after the death of the author’s mother, and how, before her miraculous recovery, their soul connection continues even in death.
Hagerstown, MD, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Sullivan has completed her new audiobook, “When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection”: a powerful true account of a mother's tragic accident and her miraculous recovery, recounting her awakening from a flatline coma and her description of her trip to heaven and back.
“Never doubt that love transcends death,” writes Sullivan. “Those who have lost someone that they loved dearly can rest assured that their loved one can still communicate through thoughts and messages in nature. [I document] actual events leading up to and after [my] mother's death that give solid evidence of continued soul communication. You too can document your experiences with a lost loved one at nocoincidence.com. Enjoy!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cynthia Sullivan’s new audiobook is for those who have lost a loved one, documenting the author’s own proof that love survives even after death. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “When You Lose Your Mother” is a stirring account that’s sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection” by Cynthia Sullivan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Never doubt that love transcends death,” writes Sullivan. “Those who have lost someone that they loved dearly can rest assured that their loved one can still communicate through thoughts and messages in nature. [I document] actual events leading up to and after [my] mother's death that give solid evidence of continued soul communication. You too can document your experiences with a lost loved one at nocoincidence.com. Enjoy!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cynthia Sullivan’s new audiobook is for those who have lost a loved one, documenting the author’s own proof that love survives even after death. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “When You Lose Your Mother” is a stirring account that’s sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection” by Cynthia Sullivan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories