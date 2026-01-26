Author Cynthia Sullivan's New Audiobook, "When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection," is a Stunning True Story of Communication After Death

Recent audiobook release “When You Lose Your Mother: A True Story of Spiritual Connection” from Audiobook Network author Cynthia Sullivan is a deeply personal and heartfelt account that documents the moments leading up to and after the death of the author’s mother, and how, before her miraculous recovery, their soul connection continues even in death.