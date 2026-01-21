EU Presence Launches to Help Global Startups Enter and Scale in the European Union

EU Presence has launched as a platform helping non-EU companies enter and scale across the European Union. It combines regulatory services such as GDPR, DSA, and NIS2 representation with operational solutions including Employer of Record, payroll, and company formation and a full privacy center to manage policies, certificates, and data subject requests. EU Presence enables global startups to operate in Europe faster, compliantly, and with reduced complexity.