EU Presence Launches to Help Global Startups Enter and Scale in the European Union
EU Presence has launched as a platform helping non-EU companies enter and scale across the European Union. It combines regulatory services such as GDPR, DSA, and NIS2 representation with operational solutions including Employer of Record, payroll, and company formation and a full privacy center to manage policies, certificates, and data subject requests. EU Presence enables global startups to operate in Europe faster, compliantly, and with reduced complexity.
San Francisco, CA, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EU Presence, a new compliance and operations platform, today announced its official launch with the mission of making it easier for non-EU companies to enter, operate, and scale across the European Union.
The European Union represents a €20 trillion single market, but it is also one of the most regulated regions in the world. Companies outside the EU that market to, sell to, or process data of EU citizens are required to comply with complex regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, the Digital Services Act (DSA), NIS2, and emerging AI regulations. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to €20 million or 4% of global annual turnover, as well as restrictions on operating in the EU.
EU Presence was built to address this challenge by providing a centralized platform that combines regulatory compliance and operational infrastructure for global businesses.
“Europe is the largest single market in the world, but accessing it has traditionally been slow, fragmented, and expensive for startups,” said Albi Zhulali, Founder and CEO of EU Presence. “EU Presence is designed to remove that friction and give global companies a simple, scalable way to build a real presence in Europe from day one.”
A unified platform for EU compliance and operations
EU Presence supports companies from the moment they begin engaging with EU customers through every stage of growth. Its services are structured across two core pillars:
Regulatory Compliance
EU GDPR Representative services under Article 27
Digital Services Act (DSA) representation
NIS2 representation
AI and emerging regulatory readiness
A full Privacy Center to manage policies, certificates, and data subject requests
Operational Compliance
EU Employer of Record (EoR) services
EU payroll and employment administration
EU Contract of Record
EU company formation and local presence solutions
Unlike traditional law firms or single-service providers, EU Presence offers these services through a technology-first platform designed for startups and high-growth companies.
Early traction and partnerships
Since opening access to the platform, EU Presence has onboarded early customers across the United States, Asia, and other non-EU markets. The company has also secured strategic partnerships to expand its reach, including integrations with global compliance and infrastructure providers.
EU Presence is backed by early-stage investors and advisors with deep experience in regulatory compliance, technology, and international expansion.
Building the infrastructure layer for Europe
The long-term vision of EU Presence is to become the infrastructure layer that enables global startups to treat Europe as a first-class market rather than a last-stage expansion.
“Too many companies delay entering Europe because compliance feels overwhelming,” added Zhulali. “Our goal is to make Europe as easy to enter and operate in as any other major market.”
EU Presence is now live and accepting new customers.
For more information, visit https://www.eupresence.com.
