Coty Financial Officially Launches Next-Generation Business Funding Brokerage to Help Small Businesses Access Capital Faster and Smarter

Coty Financial today announced its official expansion into the business funding and lending space, introducing a modern, technology-driven brokerage and advisory platform designed to help small and mid-sized businesses improve fundability, access capital efficiently, and navigate complex financing options. By combining strategic funding partnerships with proprietary financial readiness tools, Coty Financial aims to close the gap between entrepreneurs and institutional capital.