Notice Ninja Appoints RegTech Veteran Paul Banker to Advisory Board
Leveraging his deep experience in P&L leadership and regulatory advisory, Banker will guide Notice Ninja's continued innovation in compliance automation.
Tampa, FL, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, a pioneer in tax notice compliance automation, proudly announces the appointment of Paul Banker to its Advisory Board. Banker joins at a pivotal time as Notice Ninja accelerates innovation in its intelligent data processing (IDP) - and AI-powered platform, supporting larger enterprises in reducing penalties and streamlining regulatory workflows.
Paul brings over 20 years of leadership in RegTech and compliance. He currently serves as Strategic Advisor to the CEO at Sovos, beginning in 2025, where he is focused on shaping growth strategies, strengthening client relationships, and actively guiding associates on strategic direction. A graduate of the University of St. Thomas with a BA in Accounting, Paul also contributed to high-level policymaking as part of the OECD’s CRS Business Advisory Group, and the IRS Information Reporting Program Advisory Committee.
In his new role at Notice Ninja, Paul will:
Advise on product roadmap, market expansion, and enterprise go-to-market strategies
Participate in strategic client account reviews with a focus towards product strategy and customer satisfaction
Serve as a mentor to Notice Ninja’s leadership team
Advocate for Notice Ninja across the markets they serve
Amanda Reineke, CEO and Cofounder of Notice Ninja, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Banker to our Advisory Board. His exceptional track record in RegTech, deep operational and financial acumen, and experience advising global compliance policy initiatives align perfectly with our mission. Paul’s strategic insights will be invaluable as we scale our platform and empower organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”
Paul Banker added:
“Notice Ninja is redefining how businesses manage tax and compliance relevant notices. Turning reactive compliance into streamlined proactive operations and filling a longstanding void in the Office of the CFO. I’m excited to support the team as we scale and innovate solutions that reduce risk and drive efficiency for our clients.”
About Notice Ninja
Notice Ninja is the leading platform for automating the tax notice compliance lifecycle. Serving payroll providers, corporate tax departments, PEOs, private equity firms, and financial institutions, Notice Ninja helps organizations gain control over tax notices, audits, refund checks, and amended returns with complete visibility and accountability. The platform reduces compliance risk, eliminates manual processes, and delivers actionable insights across federal, state, and local jurisdictions.
Media Contact:
Jeanne Rogers
Head of Marketing & Sales
jeanne@noticeninja.com
949-735-1816
For more on Notice Ninja, visit www.noticeninja.com.
Paul brings over 20 years of leadership in RegTech and compliance. He currently serves as Strategic Advisor to the CEO at Sovos, beginning in 2025, where he is focused on shaping growth strategies, strengthening client relationships, and actively guiding associates on strategic direction. A graduate of the University of St. Thomas with a BA in Accounting, Paul also contributed to high-level policymaking as part of the OECD’s CRS Business Advisory Group, and the IRS Information Reporting Program Advisory Committee.
In his new role at Notice Ninja, Paul will:
Advise on product roadmap, market expansion, and enterprise go-to-market strategies
Participate in strategic client account reviews with a focus towards product strategy and customer satisfaction
Serve as a mentor to Notice Ninja’s leadership team
Advocate for Notice Ninja across the markets they serve
Amanda Reineke, CEO and Cofounder of Notice Ninja, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Banker to our Advisory Board. His exceptional track record in RegTech, deep operational and financial acumen, and experience advising global compliance policy initiatives align perfectly with our mission. Paul’s strategic insights will be invaluable as we scale our platform and empower organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”
Paul Banker added:
“Notice Ninja is redefining how businesses manage tax and compliance relevant notices. Turning reactive compliance into streamlined proactive operations and filling a longstanding void in the Office of the CFO. I’m excited to support the team as we scale and innovate solutions that reduce risk and drive efficiency for our clients.”
About Notice Ninja
Notice Ninja is the leading platform for automating the tax notice compliance lifecycle. Serving payroll providers, corporate tax departments, PEOs, private equity firms, and financial institutions, Notice Ninja helps organizations gain control over tax notices, audits, refund checks, and amended returns with complete visibility and accountability. The platform reduces compliance risk, eliminates manual processes, and delivers actionable insights across federal, state, and local jurisdictions.
Media Contact:
Jeanne Rogers
Head of Marketing & Sales
jeanne@noticeninja.com
949-735-1816
For more on Notice Ninja, visit www.noticeninja.com.
Contact
Notice NinjaContact
Jeanne Rogers
949-415-2161
www.noticeninja.com
107 N 11th Street, PMB 554
Tampa, FL 33602
Jeanne Rogers
949-415-2161
www.noticeninja.com
107 N 11th Street, PMB 554
Tampa, FL 33602
Categories