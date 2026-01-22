John F. Avery Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Fayetteville, NC, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as an Honored Member, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership.
About John F. Avery
Now retired, John F. Avery served as a sergeant major with the U.S. Army Materiel Command for several decades where he completed numerous notable assignments. In 1963, he was stationed as a guard at Dachau prison near Munich, Germany, shortly before the facility was torn down. The following year found him in Berlin, where he was involved in the four-power guard rotations at Spandau Prison, working with British, French, and Russian officers to oversee the imprisonment of Nazi war criminals Albert Speer and Rudolf Hess - both held since their conviction at the Nuremberg trials.
Throughout his Army career, Avery specialized in military training and leadership development, and he played an important part in a variety of national defense efforts. His exemplary service has been acknowledged with a number of awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, Army Occupation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge for his service in Vietnam, among others.
Avery is a dedicated Mason and a sponsor of the National Museum of the United States Army. As an esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, he was named a Professional of the Year for 2025 and a VIP for 2025, in addition to this most recent recognition.
A graduate of Fayetteville State University, Avery earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Social Work. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and fishing.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, is a premier international advertising, networking, and publishing organization. For over two decades, they have connected accomplished professionals across diverse industries through their comprehensive online directory at www.strww.com. The platform serves executives and professionals in business, law, education, healthcare, medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and numerous other fields.
