P.O.W.E.R. Member Marcie Manfredonia to Host “Building A Cure” Fundraising Gala Benefiting the American Cancer Society
Bronx, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) community is proud to announce that member Marcie Manfredonia, trailblazing entrepreneur and passionate cancer advocate, will be hosting the “Building A Cure” Fundraising Gala on Friday, March 13, 2026, at Marina Del Rey in the Bronx, New York.
The event promises a vibrant evening of cocktails, dinner, dancing, raffles, silent auctions, and live entertainment including music, magic, comedy, and more, all to benefit the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund life-saving research and patient support.
Manfredonia is the owner of Nationwide Maintenance, a certified woman- and minority-owned business that has grown over 25 years to become a leading maintenance and contracting firm serving the Tri-State area. Driven by resilience and a fierce entrepreneurial spirit, Manfredonia also founded Custom Candle Co., an eco-friendly candle and specialty gift store, and CBD Live Natural, a wellness brand offering natural CBD products. Her businesses have earned accolades such as the Best of Westchester Award, and her leadership continues to inspire women and entrepreneurs throughout the region.
Manfredonia’s commitment to cancer awareness is deeply personal. Having lost both her father and mother to cancer at a young age, she has dedicated her time and resources to raising funds for research and patient support and currently serves as an official board member of the American Cancer Society. This is Manfredonia’s third gala supporting this important cause.
“I know firsthand how devastating cancer can be to a family. Every dollar we raise brings us closer to a world where no one has to lose a loved one to this disease,” said Manfredonia “This gala is more than just an incredible night out- it’s a chance for all of us to make a real difference, together.”
Event Details:
· Building A Cure Fundraising Gala
· Date: Friday, March 13, 2026
· Location: Marina Del Rey, 1 Marina Dr., Bronx, NY 10465
· Tickets: $150 per person; must be purchased in advance, seating is limited
Proceeds from the gala will support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research, provide support services to patients and families, and advance cancer prevention and early detection initiatives.
For tickets and more information, visit www.buildingacure.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
