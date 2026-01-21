Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission
Washington, DC, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, is proud to announce the kickoff of the 2026 Women’s Annuity Network Mentorship Program, an exclusive initiative designed to create space for connection and professional advancement for women across the insurance industry. Offered exclusively through NAFA, the mentorship program connects women at every career stage and level of expertise to foster collaboration and meaningful growth.
The Mentorship Program is a natural extension of the work the Women’s Annuity Network has been doing since its inception in 2024, as female participants at NAFA’s premier industry conferences have gathered to learn from featured speakers and each other about how to overcome challenges and harness opportunities unique to women in business.
Lori Seaton, head of market enablement at North American Company for Life & Health and a founding leader of the Women’s Annuity Network, shared, “The Women’s Annuity Network was purpose-built to support women as they navigate, influence and lead within the evolving fixed annuity landscape. This mentorship program brings women together to expand their networks, gain industry insights and share their own experiences in a supportive environment where growth is collective, not competitive.”
Designed for busy professionals, the six-month program allows mentors and mentees the flexibility to meet the basic requirements — including a commitment to spend at least one hour per month in virtual or in-person meetings — without traditional barriers that women often encounter in long-term programs. Experienced mentors provide guidance, perspective and encouragement, while mentees actively shape their own development through goal-setting and engagement. With 30 women already committed and interest growing, the program reflects strong early momentum.
The program structure includes:
· Kickoff & Goal Setting: Mentor-mentee matching and collaborative SMART goal development.
· Monthly Check-Ins: Ongoing discussions centered on leadership, networking, career development, work-life balance and personal development.
· Midpoint Progress Review: A structured evaluation to assess progress and recalibrate goals as needed.
· Final Reflection: Sharing of accomplishments, key takeaways and opportunities for continued mentorship beyond the program.
“Research consistently indicates that mentorship programs can significantly increase minority representation in management, but only if the opportunity exists. NAFA is proud to have identified women willing to champion this exciting initiative, help provide accountability and stability in all the Network intends to do, and make an immense difference in the future of the insurance industry,” said Janet Terpening, senior director of operations at NAFA and Women’s Annuity Network program facilitator.
The Women’s Annuity Network Mentorship Program underscores NAFA’s commitment to cultivating inclusive leadership and amplifying the collective voice of industry professionals who are dedicated to ensuring Americans have access to the solutions and guidance they need to retire confidently.
About NAFA
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, is the premier trade association exclusively dedicated to fixed annuities. Our mission is to promote the awareness and understanding of fixed annuities. We educate annuity salespeople, regulators, legislators, journalists, and industry personnel about the value of fixed annuities and their benefits to consumers. NAFA’s membership represents every aspect of the fixed annuity marketplace covering fixed annuities sold by independent agents, advisors and brokers. NAFA was founded in 1998. For more information, visit www.nafa.com.
About the Women’s Annuity Network
The Women’s Annuity Network Mentorship Program, offered exclusively through NAFA, connects women across the insurance industry at all career stages and levels of expertise. Whether participants want to expand their network, gain insights or share their own experiences, the program provides a flexible, supportive environment for professional growth.
Chuck DiVencenzo - President & CEO
414-332-9306
nafa.com
