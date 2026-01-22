Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness.
Chicago, IL, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harris & Harris, Ltd. (H&H), a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care solutions, recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller as Vice President of Operations and Dan Medina as Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. Together, these leadership additions underscore H&H’s continued investment in operational excellence, advanced analytics, and responsible innovation across its service platforms.
As Vice President of Operations, Miller will drive key operational categories; aligning people, process, and performance to support scalable growth and exceptional client outcomes. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, Miller brings a unique perspective shaped by his career progression from frontline agent to senior executive. He has led operations across both entrepreneurial startups and large, publicly traded organizations, consistently driving customer-centric solutions through a leadership style grounded in empathy, curiosity, and accountability.
“Justin is a proven operator who understands how to build strong teams, optimize performance, and deliver results without losing sight of the human element of our work,” said David Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Harris & Harris. “His leadership will be instrumental as Harris & Harris continues to scale and evolve.”
Joining Miller on the operational leadership team, Dan Medina will lead the Company’s AI strategy and operational effectiveness initiatives. Medina is a recognized collections technology leader with more than two decades’ of experience driving digital transformation within revenue cycle management. Medina has held senior executive and technology leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Information Officer and Director of Operations at Gulf Coast Collection, Director of Information Management at Stellar Recovery, and Director of Data Analysis at West Corporation. He will focus on accelerating AI adoption to enhance efficiency, compliance, and data-driven decision-making across the organization. Medina will also drive the creation and adoption of AI tools focused on removing front-line work that is not value added and allowing us to focus on what is most important—our clients’ customers.
“Dan brings an exceptional combination of technical depth and operational insight,” stated Todd Pierce, VP Strategy and Analytics. “Operational excellence today requires intelligent automation, strong data foundations, and thoughtful leadership. Together, we are focused on building scalable, future-ready operations that reflect H&H’s values and long-term vision.”
About Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris is a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care solutions. The Company provides third party and first party debt collection, complex claims, customer care, and other complementary services through onshore call centers and employees distributed throughout the US working from home. Harris & Harris serves clients in healthcare, government, and utility end markets. Visit www.HarrisCollect.com.
Christine Jones
630-400-3256
www.harriscollect.com
