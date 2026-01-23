Sarah Warden to be Featured in a Three-Page Spread in the Winter 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Maryland Heights, MO, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, will be featured in a three-page article in the upcoming Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. The article will focus on her accomplishments in the field of early childhood education.
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden is the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center in St. Charles, Missouri, which serves children from six weeks to five years old. She also works as a floater, supporting classrooms across all age groups. Together with her team, Warden fosters a safe, welcoming environment full of opportunity. “We want every child to feel accepted,” she says. “Our goal is for them to develop the confidence to express themselves, socialize, be creative, and build essential life skills.”
Warden’s teaching philosophy centers on the belief that “all children are gifted—they just open their gifts at different times.” She’s known for her individualized approach to teaching, aiming to notice what makes each child unique and encouraging those strengths at their own pace.
Her journey into education began with inspiration close to home. “My role model is my mother, who not only worked in special education for over 30 years, but put herself through graduate school while raising both my brother and me,” Warden shares. Seeing her mother’s dedication to children and family shaped Sarah’s path. Later, while volunteering at her church’s preschool program, she discovered how meaningful it was to help children experience new discoveries and accomplishments.
Warden’s commitment to her students and her excellence as an educator have earned her numerous honors from P.O.W.E.R., including a Woman of the Year for 2025, a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Top Educator honor, and recognition as a Woman of the Month for December 2024.
A graduate of St. Louis Community College, Warden earned her associate degree in Child and Family Development in 2023 and is currently working towards her second associate’s degree in teaching from St. Louis Community College, as well.
Outside of the classroom, Sarah enjoys reading, working out, playing with her cats, baking, and taking long walks and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.
To learn more about Sarah Warden or Little Hills Learning Center, visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
