Trafficmind Expands Swiss Tier-1 Network for Sub-10ms DDoS Mitigation Across Europe
Lausanne, Switzerland, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trafficmind today announced a significant expansion of its Swiss-based Tier-1 network footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver sub-10 ms latency DDoS mitigation and application-layer protection to customers across Europe.
The expansion integrates additional Tier-1 carrier connectivity and enhanced routing capacity within Equinix data centers, reinforcing Trafficmind’s architecture for always-on, parallel DDoS protection that operates alongside existing CDN and edge providers without disruption.
Trafficmind’s network now benefits from expanded interconnections with leading global carriers, including Arelion, Lumen, Cogent and RETN, enabling optimized traffic paths, improved redundancy, and predictable performance during both peak traffic events and active attack scenarios.
“Low latency is not a luxury in security — it’s a requirement,” said Michael Baker, Senior Vice President for Security Programs at Trafficmind. “By expanding our Swiss Tier-1 connectivity inside Equinix facilities, we’re ensuring that mitigation happens as close to the source as possible, without introducing friction, rerouting complexity, or hidden performance trade-offs.”
Designed for parallel deployment, Trafficmind’s architecture allows organizations to evaluate and operate its DDoS and WAF protection layer without replacing their current providers. This approach improves resilience by reducing dependency on any single edge platform while preserving existing CDN performance and routing policies.
The enhanced Swiss footprint also reinforces Trafficmind’s focus on predictable cost models, transparent performance, and regulatory-friendly infrastructure, making the platform particularly suited for SaaS, Fintech, Gaming, and other traffic-sensitive industries operating across multiple European markets.
“Resilience today is about architecture, not reaction time,” Baker added. “Assuming that providers, links, or regions can fail is no longer pessimistic — it’s realistic. Our network expansion is built around that assumption.”
Trafficmind’s expanded Tier-1 network is live and available immediately for both new customers and existing deployments.
About Trafficmind
Trafficmind is a Swiss-engineered cybersecurity platform delivering always-on DDoS mitigation, Web Application Firewall (WAF), CDN, and traffic resilience solutions. Designed to run in parallel with existing infrastructure, Trafficmind enables organizations to strengthen availability, reduce dependency on single providers, and maintain predictable performance under real-world conditions.
Contact
TrafficmindContact
Michael Baker
+13478018377
https://www.trafficmind.com/
