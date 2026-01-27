Rob Diamond’s Feature Film Gabriella with James Gault to Premiere as Opening Night Film for ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary in Orem, Utah
Salt Lake City, UT, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond will debut his newest feature film, Gabriella, as the Opening Night Premiere of the 25th Anniversary ZIFF Film Festival in Orem, Utah. The special opening night presentation will kick off the festival’s milestone year, celebrating 25 years of independent films, filmmakers, and cinematic storytelling.
The premiere event will bring together film fans, industry guests, and members of the cast and crew for an exciting night of cinema and celebration.
“Premiering Gabriella on Opening Night of ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary is a huge honor. ZIFF has a long history of supporting filmmakers and building a community around great storytelling. We’re excited to share this film with the audience." said Rob Diamond, director and producer.
Gabriella is a powerful, character-driven feature about a child divinely gifted with the power to heal, whose miraculous journey leads her to the ultimate test of faith when she faces the most profound challenge of all—needing a miracle herself. The film comes locked and loaded with a star-studded lineup of actors including Scarlett Diamond, Scott Christopher, and James Gault, bringing charisma, depth, and unforgettable screen presence to this festival premiere. Scarlett’s role in Gabriella is sure to gain the same worldwide following that her role in the film Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace has gained.
Opening Night Premiere Details
Date: February 23, 2026 | 6:30PM
Event: Opening Night Premiere Screening of Gabriella
Festival: ZIFF Film Festival – 25th Anniversary
Location: Orem, Utah
Additional details, including screening venue, ticket availability, and showtime, will be announced by ZIFF.
About Gabriella
Gabriella is a powerful, character-driven feature about a child divinely gifted with the power to heal, whose miraculous journey leads her to the ultimate test of faith when she faces the most profound challenge of all—needing a miracle herself.
About Rob Diamond
Rob Diamond, award-winning filmmaker, is recognized for emotionally grounded, story-forward independent films, and his latest project offers a cinematic, big-screen experience marked by emotional authenticity, rich character work, and enduring impact.
About ZIFF Film Festival
Based in Orem, Utah, ZIFF Film Festival is a leading showcase for independent cinema. Now celebrating its 25th Anniversary, ZIFF continues its mission of connecting audiences with bold storytelling, emerging voices, and unforgettable film experiences.
Media Contact:
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt37778620/?ref_=nm_knf_t_3
Contact
James Gault
