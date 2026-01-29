Spencer S. Throckmorton Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
New York, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Spencer S. Throckmorton of New York, New York, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing decades of leadership, expertise, and influence in the international art sector.
About Spencer S. Throckmorton
Spencer S. Throckmorton is the president of Throckmorton Fine Art, Inc., which he founded in 1980. Over the last 45 years, he has developed a prominent gallery recognized as a leading destination for Latin American contemporary and vintage photography, pre-Columbian antiquities, and Chinese jade and artifacts. Throckmorton is well-regarded for his distinctive approach to representing several areas of the art world, maintaining an active program of exhibitions and publications in each field featured by the gallery.
His expertise covers ancient art, tribal works, Neolithic Chinese jade, pre-Columbian pieces, and Latin American photography. Under his leadership, Throckmorton Fine Art has become known for its relationships as much as its exceptional collections, working closely with clients, artists, museum professionals, and scholars who share the gallery’s dedication. Alongside his team, Throckmorton is devoted to fostering an appreciation for the arts of the Americas from pre-Columbian periods to today, often partnering with artists over extended periods to support their growth and connect them with new audiences. The gallery stands out for its commitment to investing the necessary time and resources to present artists and collections internationally and is frequently approached to loan works to major museum exhibitions.
This guiding philosophy has enabled Throckmorton to assemble an important collection of vintage Frida Kahlo photographs, acquire a rare group of vintage images by Tina Modotti and Edward Weston from their Mexican years, and maintain a substantial inventory of Mexican Modernist art alongside contemporary Latin American photography. The gallery’s broad focus also includes Chinese jades and antiquities, reflecting Throckmorton’s ability to advance multiple specialties at once.
Throckmorton is a member of Friends of Columbia and A.T.A.D.A. He earned a Master of Arts in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University. Outside of his work, Throckmorton enjoys visiting museums, collecting antiques, and reading.
As a valued member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Throckmorton was previously recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2025.
For more information, visit Throckmorton Fine Art Gallery.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww. com.
About Spencer S. Throckmorton
Spencer S. Throckmorton is the president of Throckmorton Fine Art, Inc., which he founded in 1980. Over the last 45 years, he has developed a prominent gallery recognized as a leading destination for Latin American contemporary and vintage photography, pre-Columbian antiquities, and Chinese jade and artifacts. Throckmorton is well-regarded for his distinctive approach to representing several areas of the art world, maintaining an active program of exhibitions and publications in each field featured by the gallery.
His expertise covers ancient art, tribal works, Neolithic Chinese jade, pre-Columbian pieces, and Latin American photography. Under his leadership, Throckmorton Fine Art has become known for its relationships as much as its exceptional collections, working closely with clients, artists, museum professionals, and scholars who share the gallery’s dedication. Alongside his team, Throckmorton is devoted to fostering an appreciation for the arts of the Americas from pre-Columbian periods to today, often partnering with artists over extended periods to support their growth and connect them with new audiences. The gallery stands out for its commitment to investing the necessary time and resources to present artists and collections internationally and is frequently approached to loan works to major museum exhibitions.
This guiding philosophy has enabled Throckmorton to assemble an important collection of vintage Frida Kahlo photographs, acquire a rare group of vintage images by Tina Modotti and Edward Weston from their Mexican years, and maintain a substantial inventory of Mexican Modernist art alongside contemporary Latin American photography. The gallery’s broad focus also includes Chinese jades and antiquities, reflecting Throckmorton’s ability to advance multiple specialties at once.
Throckmorton is a member of Friends of Columbia and A.T.A.D.A. He earned a Master of Arts in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University. Outside of his work, Throckmorton enjoys visiting museums, collecting antiques, and reading.
As a valued member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Throckmorton was previously recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2025.
For more information, visit Throckmorton Fine Art Gallery.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww. com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories