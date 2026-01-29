P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Introduces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its new Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women Of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Aijanae B. Young--Healthcare
Aldiva Rubalcava--Financial Services
Alicia L. Watson--Healthcare
Amanda Campbell Cooley--Education
Anahis Estrada--Manufacturing
Andrea W. Lee--Coaching
Anissa B. Lee Ansley--Life Coaching
Antonia Washington Page--Publishing
Ashalee Nelson--Healthcare
Becky Jo--Alternative Medicine
Belinda Gray--Art
Beverly Claiborne--Publishing
BJ Dawkins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Bre'Ana N. Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Brenda Bradford Ward--Publishing
Brittany N. Rounds--Education
C Moore--Alternative Medicine
Caitlin Barber--Jewelry
Carla Thompson-Stevens--Childcare
Catherine Matthews-Hyatt--Real Estate
Chelsia McKie--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cheryl McElhannon--Food/Beverages
Chiquita S. Hubbard--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Constance Serrano-DelToro--Travel
Darcie Burtch--Media
Daria Dillard Stone--Education
Darline E. Florentino--Advertising/Marketing
Debra D. Savage--Publishing
Debra F. Wilson--Financial Services
Doniece A. Sydnor--Beauty/Cosmetics
Donita M. Sturgis--Real Estate
Donna Lee Muccino--Alternative Medicine
Dorothy A. Raynor--Health/Fitness
Drucieta Carmouche--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ethelene R. Harris--Beauty/Cosmetics
Gwenetta Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jackie L. Anderson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Janice C. Fulmore-Tigner--Healthcare
Jasmine J. Duwe--Hospitality
Josephine R. Dornburgh--Food/Beverages
Julia Kozinevich Krispeal--Real Estate
Karel C. Petraitis--Law/Legal Services
Kate Thurman--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kellesia Sharay--Publishing
Kendria C. Jenkins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kerene A. Hoilett--Consulting
Kristen L. Hess--Media
Kristina M. McGahan--Healthcare
Lady Spinelli Byrd--Coaching
LaVerne Marie Chandler--Mental Health Care
Lea Smith--Social Services
Lori A. Bazzle--Publishing
Lucia Molina--Utilities
Mandy Magick--Alternative Medicine
Marlene Fuson--Alternative Medicine
Mary L. Anderson-Mackey--Coaching
Maureen Kelly--Beauty/Cosmetics
Mauricia Banks--Food/Beverages
Mautra Staley Jones--Education
Megan Cauthen--Publishing
Michelle A. Gill--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nancy Kay Blackwell--Art
Natasha A. Hall--Beauty/Cosmetics
Nic LaProsperous--Consulting
Nichole Rich-Byrne--Education
Nicole Wrice--Healthcare
Nikole "Lola" Green--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nina L. Hebert--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia Calero--Art
Patricia L. McIntyre--Art
Penny Briese--Healthcare
Phyllis Queen Daugherty--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Rachael Fricke--Healthcare
Rebekah R. Cadet--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Renee H. Gonsales--Apparel/Fashion
Rose M. Short--Technology
Rosemary Monk--Mental Health Care
Samantha E. McManus--Nutrition/Wellness
Serelda L. Herbin--Coaching
Shandrekia Baldwin--Education
Sharifa S. Lane--Food/Beverages
Shavon L. Meyers--Mental Health Care
Shelanita R. Llopis--Healthcare
Sheyann Webb-Christburg--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shirelle Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shirley A. Pullins--Life Coaching
Sinnamon Washington--Consulting
Stephanie L. Parks--Funeral Services
Stephannie Green--Consulting
Tamakio M. Patterson--Healthcare
Tanya M. Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tara S. Merchant--Entertainment
Tatiana Vostrikov--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tawanna Chamberlain--Public Relations/PR
Telicia Fogle--Education
Temkia W. Hines--Massage Therapy
Teresa Bristol--Healthcare
Teshawna Graham-Montique--Consulting
Tiffany Jackson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tiffany Ann Lynch--Alternative Medicine
Tonia Jenkins--Education
Traci A. Byrd--Manufacturing
Tracy S. Bryant--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tywana D. Robinson--Coaching
Vernetta Mason-Castleberry--Publishing
Veronica Jo Mouton Richardson--Real Estate
Victoria Wickman--Law/Legal Services
WenDee Toledo--Pet Care
Wenomia Goodrum--Government
Yolanda L. Wallace--Non-Profit/Volunteering
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About The Newest Women Of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Aijanae B. Young--Healthcare
Aldiva Rubalcava--Financial Services
Alicia L. Watson--Healthcare
Amanda Campbell Cooley--Education
Anahis Estrada--Manufacturing
Andrea W. Lee--Coaching
Anissa B. Lee Ansley--Life Coaching
Antonia Washington Page--Publishing
Ashalee Nelson--Healthcare
Becky Jo--Alternative Medicine
Belinda Gray--Art
Beverly Claiborne--Publishing
BJ Dawkins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Bre'Ana N. Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Brenda Bradford Ward--Publishing
Brittany N. Rounds--Education
C Moore--Alternative Medicine
Caitlin Barber--Jewelry
Carla Thompson-Stevens--Childcare
Catherine Matthews-Hyatt--Real Estate
Chelsia McKie--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cheryl McElhannon--Food/Beverages
Chiquita S. Hubbard--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Constance Serrano-DelToro--Travel
Darcie Burtch--Media
Daria Dillard Stone--Education
Darline E. Florentino--Advertising/Marketing
Debra D. Savage--Publishing
Debra F. Wilson--Financial Services
Doniece A. Sydnor--Beauty/Cosmetics
Donita M. Sturgis--Real Estate
Donna Lee Muccino--Alternative Medicine
Dorothy A. Raynor--Health/Fitness
Drucieta Carmouche--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ethelene R. Harris--Beauty/Cosmetics
Gwenetta Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jackie L. Anderson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Janice C. Fulmore-Tigner--Healthcare
Jasmine J. Duwe--Hospitality
Josephine R. Dornburgh--Food/Beverages
Julia Kozinevich Krispeal--Real Estate
Karel C. Petraitis--Law/Legal Services
Kate Thurman--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kellesia Sharay--Publishing
Kendria C. Jenkins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kerene A. Hoilett--Consulting
Kristen L. Hess--Media
Kristina M. McGahan--Healthcare
Lady Spinelli Byrd--Coaching
LaVerne Marie Chandler--Mental Health Care
Lea Smith--Social Services
Lori A. Bazzle--Publishing
Lucia Molina--Utilities
Mandy Magick--Alternative Medicine
Marlene Fuson--Alternative Medicine
Mary L. Anderson-Mackey--Coaching
Maureen Kelly--Beauty/Cosmetics
Mauricia Banks--Food/Beverages
Mautra Staley Jones--Education
Megan Cauthen--Publishing
Michelle A. Gill--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nancy Kay Blackwell--Art
Natasha A. Hall--Beauty/Cosmetics
Nic LaProsperous--Consulting
Nichole Rich-Byrne--Education
Nicole Wrice--Healthcare
Nikole "Lola" Green--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nina L. Hebert--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia Calero--Art
Patricia L. McIntyre--Art
Penny Briese--Healthcare
Phyllis Queen Daugherty--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Rachael Fricke--Healthcare
Rebekah R. Cadet--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Renee H. Gonsales--Apparel/Fashion
Rose M. Short--Technology
Rosemary Monk--Mental Health Care
Samantha E. McManus--Nutrition/Wellness
Serelda L. Herbin--Coaching
Shandrekia Baldwin--Education
Sharifa S. Lane--Food/Beverages
Shavon L. Meyers--Mental Health Care
Shelanita R. Llopis--Healthcare
Sheyann Webb-Christburg--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shirelle Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shirley A. Pullins--Life Coaching
Sinnamon Washington--Consulting
Stephanie L. Parks--Funeral Services
Stephannie Green--Consulting
Tamakio M. Patterson--Healthcare
Tanya M. Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tara S. Merchant--Entertainment
Tatiana Vostrikov--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tawanna Chamberlain--Public Relations/PR
Telicia Fogle--Education
Temkia W. Hines--Massage Therapy
Teresa Bristol--Healthcare
Teshawna Graham-Montique--Consulting
Tiffany Jackson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tiffany Ann Lynch--Alternative Medicine
Tonia Jenkins--Education
Traci A. Byrd--Manufacturing
Tracy S. Bryant--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tywana D. Robinson--Coaching
Vernetta Mason-Castleberry--Publishing
Veronica Jo Mouton Richardson--Real Estate
Victoria Wickman--Law/Legal Services
WenDee Toledo--Pet Care
Wenomia Goodrum--Government
Yolanda L. Wallace--Non-Profit/Volunteering
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories