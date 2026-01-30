Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes Lewis A. Weiss as One of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026
Mahwah, NJ, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as one of the Top 10 Men of the Year For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, a program he launched in 2013 to promote manufacturing to the next generation. The show shares news and insights about the manufacturing industry nationwide. With a career in radio broadcasting spanning over 50 years, he is an expert in business marketing and leadership.
Weiss is also president of All Metals & Forge Group, a manufacturer of open die forgings and seamless rolled rings, who has continuously published Metals & Manufacturing Outlook and its predecessor, MetalsWatch, since 1987.
As a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Weiss was also selected as one of the Top Ten Men of the Year for 2025. In addition, he was named Professional of the Year for both 2025 and 2026 and was featured on the iconic Times Square billboards. Times Square, famous for its location at the center of the Broadway Theater District and as one of the busiest pedestrian areas on earth, draws about 330,000 visitors each day.
Weiss is a graduate of Queens College, where he received his B.S. in business marketing. He is the president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group and is associated with N.M.A.
In his downtime, Lewis enjoys traveling, spending time with his family, following global news, and practicing photography.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Categories