Tamu Chambers Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Albany, NY, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tamu Chambers of Albany, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be featured in a full-page article in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to celebrate her achievements in the field of education.
About Tamu Chambers
Tamu Chambers is a professor in the Department of Education and Social Sciences at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, where she has been teaching for over two decades.
Over the years, Chambers has taught both online and in-person courses on sociology, ethnic studies, and African as well as African American history. Her teaching portfolio includes classes such as sociology, cultural diversity in American society, African history, and African American history. She is also the founder and advisor of Sister In Cynch, a student organization dedicated to fostering diversity and enhancing social and cultural awareness through events held both on and off campus.
During the 1990s, Chambers co-founded the Diversity Enrichment Program at Russell Sage College in Troy and has continued to develop curricula and lead diversity programs for a variety of organizations throughout New York’s Capital Region and the State University of New York (SUNY) system.
In 2022, Chambers released "21st-Century Anthology: Higher Education Pride, Purpose and Passion -- Understanding and Overcoming Adversity, Volume 1." This anthology brings together her previously published articles and writings that focus on valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion in both public and private college settings, as well as in the workplace. Her work explores topics such as social behavior, social and political institutions, and ethical values, viewed through sociological and philosophical lenses. She is also a contributor to journals and edited volumes discussing the ongoing evolution of democracy, human rights, gender, equity, inclusion, and justice at both local and global levels.
Recently, Chambers has joined LENPAC to launch The Professor Chambers Podcast - Power Of Hope. This new podcast that weaves together creativity, culture, and meaningful conversations, spotlighting powerful voices and thought-provoking issues. It will present engaging episodes featuring fresh ideas and perspectives aimed at bridging business and community. Upcoming topics include the relationship between hope and success, the meaning of pride, purpose and passion in higher education, and strategies for understanding and overcoming adversity. Her podcast includes various videos. She created Women of Character Courage & Commitment: of Womes's History Month for faculty and students.
As an active member of P.O.W.E.R., Chambers was honored as a Woman of the Month in March 2024 and profiled in the fall 2025 edition of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This past May, she was honored with the Professor Honors Convocation - Meritus for her impactful work in Sociology and Ethnic Studies. Her scholarship focuses on social behavior, political institutions, and ethnic values, viewed through sociological and philosophical lenses. Her published works address themes such as democracy, human rights, gender equity, and global justice. Recognized across the Capital Region for her academic leadership, Professor Chambers has also been invited as a guest speaker in London, Jamaica, and the University of Africa, continuing to influence discourse on equity and inclusion worldwide.
Tamu holds a B.A. from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, an M.S. from the State University of New York at Albany, and an M.A. in African history from the State University of New York.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Tamu Chambers
Tamu Chambers is a professor in the Department of Education and Social Sciences at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, where she has been teaching for over two decades.
Over the years, Chambers has taught both online and in-person courses on sociology, ethnic studies, and African as well as African American history. Her teaching portfolio includes classes such as sociology, cultural diversity in American society, African history, and African American history. She is also the founder and advisor of Sister In Cynch, a student organization dedicated to fostering diversity and enhancing social and cultural awareness through events held both on and off campus.
During the 1990s, Chambers co-founded the Diversity Enrichment Program at Russell Sage College in Troy and has continued to develop curricula and lead diversity programs for a variety of organizations throughout New York’s Capital Region and the State University of New York (SUNY) system.
In 2022, Chambers released "21st-Century Anthology: Higher Education Pride, Purpose and Passion -- Understanding and Overcoming Adversity, Volume 1." This anthology brings together her previously published articles and writings that focus on valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion in both public and private college settings, as well as in the workplace. Her work explores topics such as social behavior, social and political institutions, and ethical values, viewed through sociological and philosophical lenses. She is also a contributor to journals and edited volumes discussing the ongoing evolution of democracy, human rights, gender, equity, inclusion, and justice at both local and global levels.
Recently, Chambers has joined LENPAC to launch The Professor Chambers Podcast - Power Of Hope. This new podcast that weaves together creativity, culture, and meaningful conversations, spotlighting powerful voices and thought-provoking issues. It will present engaging episodes featuring fresh ideas and perspectives aimed at bridging business and community. Upcoming topics include the relationship between hope and success, the meaning of pride, purpose and passion in higher education, and strategies for understanding and overcoming adversity. Her podcast includes various videos. She created Women of Character Courage & Commitment: of Womes's History Month for faculty and students.
As an active member of P.O.W.E.R., Chambers was honored as a Woman of the Month in March 2024 and profiled in the fall 2025 edition of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This past May, she was honored with the Professor Honors Convocation - Meritus for her impactful work in Sociology and Ethnic Studies. Her scholarship focuses on social behavior, political institutions, and ethnic values, viewed through sociological and philosophical lenses. Her published works address themes such as democracy, human rights, gender equity, and global justice. Recognized across the Capital Region for her academic leadership, Professor Chambers has also been invited as a guest speaker in London, Jamaica, and the University of Africa, continuing to influence discourse on equity and inclusion worldwide.
Tamu holds a B.A. from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, an M.S. from the State University of New York at Albany, and an M.A. in African history from the State University of New York.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories