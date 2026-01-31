Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+.
Orlando, FL, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Infinite Labs today announced the launch of its Next-Generation Liposomal Delivery System, addressing one of the supplement industry's most persistent challenges: poor nutrient absorption. Backed by six peer-reviewed clinical studies and featuring 90%+ encapsulation efficiency, this advanced technology ensures consumers actually absorb the nutrients they're paying for.
"The dirty secret of the supplement industry is that most traditional pills and tablets have terrible bioavailability," said an Infinite Labs spokesperson. "Studies show consumers absorb as little as 10-20% of many nutrients in conventional supplements. That means up to 90% of what you swallow never reaches your cells—it's literally money down the drain. We've developed a solution that changes that equation completely."
The Absorption Problem—Solved
Liposomes are microscopic vesicles with a lipid bilayer structure identical to human cell membranes. This biological compatibility allows liposome-encapsulated nutrients to bypass harsh digestive acids and enzymes, delivering active ingredients directly into cells where they're needed.
Independent clinical testing of Infinite Labs' proprietary liposomal technology demonstrates:
• 10X Better Absorption — Clinically measured bioavailability compared to standard supplements
• 67% Faster Cellular Delivery — Nutrients reach target cells in significantly less time
• 90%+ Encapsulation Efficiency — Industry-leading protection of active ingredients
• TEM-Verified Quality — 92% particle size consistency confirmed through Transmission Electron Microscopy
Four Science-Backed Formulas
Infinite Labs has launched four clinically-formulated liposomal supplements, each targeting specific health needs:
Liposomal Vitamin C+ (Orange Flavor, 5 oz) Supports immune function and collagen synthesis with stomach-friendly delivery. One teaspoon provides the vitamin C equivalent of 12.5 cups of orange juice—with absorption conventional supplements simply cannot match.
Liposomal Glutathione+ (Orange Flavor, 4 oz) The "master antioxidant" that coordinates your body's entire antioxidant defense system. Supports detoxification, reduces inflammation, promotes healthy skin, and helps manage oxidative stress at the cellular level.
Liposomal Magnesium+ (Lemon Flavor, 6 oz) Essential for over 300 enzymatic reactions. Supports cognitive function, mood balance, relaxation, quality sleep, and may help prevent migraines. Traditional magnesium supplements are notoriously poorly absorbed—liposomal delivery changes that.
Liposomal Vitamin D3 & K2+ (Citrus-Berry Flavor, 4 oz) Synergistic pairing where D3 helps absorb calcium and K2 directs it to bones instead of arteries. Supports bone density, immune function, muscle strength, and healthy hormone levels.
Quality You Can Verify
Every Infinite Labs liposomal product is third-party tested and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. All formulas are sugar-free, keto-friendly, and delivered in convenient liquid form with natural flavoring—no hard-to-swallow pills required.
"We don't just claim superior absorption—we prove it with peer-reviewed research and TEM imaging that shows our liposomal structure," the spokesperson added. "This level of transparency and scientific validation sets a new standard for the industry."
Availability
The complete Infinite Labs Next-Generation Liposomal line is now available at www.infinitelabs.com and through select retail partners.
About Infinite Labs
Infinite Labs is a science-driven leader in health and fitness supplementation, dedicated to creating clinically-backed formulations that deliver measurable results. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, Infinite Labs has earned the trust of health-conscious consumers worldwide.
For media inquiries, product samples, or interview requests: info@infinitelabs.com
"The dirty secret of the supplement industry is that most traditional pills and tablets have terrible bioavailability," said an Infinite Labs spokesperson. "Studies show consumers absorb as little as 10-20% of many nutrients in conventional supplements. That means up to 90% of what you swallow never reaches your cells—it's literally money down the drain. We've developed a solution that changes that equation completely."
The Absorption Problem—Solved
Liposomes are microscopic vesicles with a lipid bilayer structure identical to human cell membranes. This biological compatibility allows liposome-encapsulated nutrients to bypass harsh digestive acids and enzymes, delivering active ingredients directly into cells where they're needed.
Independent clinical testing of Infinite Labs' proprietary liposomal technology demonstrates:
• 10X Better Absorption — Clinically measured bioavailability compared to standard supplements
• 67% Faster Cellular Delivery — Nutrients reach target cells in significantly less time
• 90%+ Encapsulation Efficiency — Industry-leading protection of active ingredients
• TEM-Verified Quality — 92% particle size consistency confirmed through Transmission Electron Microscopy
Four Science-Backed Formulas
Infinite Labs has launched four clinically-formulated liposomal supplements, each targeting specific health needs:
Liposomal Vitamin C+ (Orange Flavor, 5 oz) Supports immune function and collagen synthesis with stomach-friendly delivery. One teaspoon provides the vitamin C equivalent of 12.5 cups of orange juice—with absorption conventional supplements simply cannot match.
Liposomal Glutathione+ (Orange Flavor, 4 oz) The "master antioxidant" that coordinates your body's entire antioxidant defense system. Supports detoxification, reduces inflammation, promotes healthy skin, and helps manage oxidative stress at the cellular level.
Liposomal Magnesium+ (Lemon Flavor, 6 oz) Essential for over 300 enzymatic reactions. Supports cognitive function, mood balance, relaxation, quality sleep, and may help prevent migraines. Traditional magnesium supplements are notoriously poorly absorbed—liposomal delivery changes that.
Liposomal Vitamin D3 & K2+ (Citrus-Berry Flavor, 4 oz) Synergistic pairing where D3 helps absorb calcium and K2 directs it to bones instead of arteries. Supports bone density, immune function, muscle strength, and healthy hormone levels.
Quality You Can Verify
Every Infinite Labs liposomal product is third-party tested and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. All formulas are sugar-free, keto-friendly, and delivered in convenient liquid form with natural flavoring—no hard-to-swallow pills required.
"We don't just claim superior absorption—we prove it with peer-reviewed research and TEM imaging that shows our liposomal structure," the spokesperson added. "This level of transparency and scientific validation sets a new standard for the industry."
Availability
The complete Infinite Labs Next-Generation Liposomal line is now available at www.infinitelabs.com and through select retail partners.
About Infinite Labs
Infinite Labs is a science-driven leader in health and fitness supplementation, dedicated to creating clinically-backed formulations that deliver measurable results. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, Infinite Labs has earned the trust of health-conscious consumers worldwide.
For media inquiries, product samples, or interview requests: info@infinitelabs.com
Contact
Infinite LabsContact
Arjun Sareen
813-784-4017
https://infinitelabs.com
Arjun Sareen
813-784-4017
https://infinitelabs.com
Categories