Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Miami, FL, February 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Airport Transportation (airporttransportation.com), a global leader in airport transfer solutions with over 20 years of expertise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest operation at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). This launch marks the company’s expansion among its top 10 strategic destinations in 2025.
New Premium Services Now Available in Punta Cana
Private Sedan Transfers for individuals or couples
Private Van Transfers accommodating up to 8 passengers
Luxury Suburban and Premium SUV Options, ideal for groups of up to 6
– All vehicles include air-conditioned comfort, bilingual, flight-aware drivers, and no hidden costs.
– Flexible cancellation window: up to 12 hours before pick‑up without fees.
“Our full entry into the Punta Cana market is a major milestone in 2025 as we grow our presence in high-demand travel hubs,” said a spokesperson for Airport Transportation. “We’ve partnered with trusted local operators to ensure seamless, safe, and stylish transfers for every guest.”
Why Punta Cana?
Selected among key global gateways, including Cancun, Rome, Paris, London, Istanbul, Bangkok, Athens, and more, Punta Cana ranks high in customer demand and tourism volume. With millions of visitors yearly drawn to its renowned resorts, beaches, and excursions, Punta Cana is a priority destination for Airport Transportation’s expansion plan.
Booking Made Simple
Passengers may reserve their transfers at airporttransportation.com by selecting “Punta Cana” as their destination. The intuitive booking interface allows riders to choose the service best suited to their needs, be it private, shared, or luxury, while benefits include:
Transparent pricing
Real-time flight tracking
Complimentary child seats and pet-friendly options
Round‑trip booking capability
About Airport Transportation LLC
Registered in the U.S., Airport Transportation LLC operates a global online platform that bridges travelers with premium local providers. Since the website redesign in 2024, the brand has committed to extending its operations to 50 destinations by the end of 2026. Punta Cana is the fourth major location to go live in 2025, following Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos.
Media Contact
Airport Transportation LLC
Email: media@airporttransportation.com
Website: airporttransportation.com
Contact
Noel Urbain
+17869438732
https://airporttransportation.com
